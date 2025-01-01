Ari J. Zaltz
Ari J. Zaltz, Esq. attended the University of Maryland School of Law, where he focused on estate planning and elder law. Ari passionately believes in the importance of protecting and preserving his clients’ hard-earned assets during their lifetime and beyond, ensuring their wishes are carried out while preventing family strife. His keen insight, compassion and excellent communication skills mean that he is attuned to his clients’ personal situation, educating each one regarding options and solutions tailored to their specific needs.
Firm Description
Know that your assets are protected from the devastating costs of long-term care and estate taxes. With carefully planning, your hard work and investments will transfer to your next generation and send a powerful message of your care and concern for their futures.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:30 AM
|1:00 PM
Cost
Main Office
365 Route 59
Suite 231
Airmont, NY 10952
On the web
