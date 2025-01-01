Practice Areas: Estate Planning and Administration; Elder Law; Business Planning; Trust Planning; Trust Administration.



Admitted: 1986, Pennsylvania; 1987, New Jersey and U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey; 1989, U.S. Tax Court



Law School: Widener University School of Law, J.D., 1986



College: Ursinus College, B.A., 1983



Member: Essex County (Chairperson, Elder Law Committee, 1992-1994), Passaic County, New Jersey State and American (Chairperson, Young Lawyer Division, Elder Law Committee, 1993-1996; Member, Planning Board, Young Lawyer Division Committee on Delivery of Legal Services to Persons with Disabilities and Mental Illnesses, 1993-1994; Co-Chair, Annual Meeting Seminar Entitled "Senior Housing Options," 1995) Bar Associations; National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.



Biography: Delta Theta Phi. Widener University School of Law Moot Court Semi-Finalist. Who's Who Among American Law School Students, 1986. Recipient: United States Jaycees Outstanding Young Man Award, 1984; National Association of Retired Federal Employees-Northern New Jersey Chapter Civic Appreciation Award, 1992; Italian-American Police Society of New Jersey Man of the Year, 1994. Staff Member, Widener University School of Law, Law Journal, 1985-1986. Author, "A Cry for Help - An Analysis of Wife Abuse in the United States," Journal of Psychiatry and Law, Volume 14, No. Page 165 (1985); "Attorney Interest Conflicts-Who Is the Client," Chronicle, Volume XIX, Issue 2, Page No. 1, (1992); "Asset Transfers-Beware of the Tax Implications-Part 1," Chronicle, Volume XIX, Issue 4, Page No. 20 (1993); "Asset Transfers-Beware of the Tax Implications-Part 2," Chronicle, Volume XIX, Issue 5, Page No. 8 (1993); "Eldercare Planning-What Role Does Medicare Play?," Chronicle, Volume XIX, Issue 6, Page No. 7 (1993); Death Bed Issues "Providing Home Care for the Terminally Ill Client," New Jersey Lawyer Magazine, No. 190, PP. 34-37, March-April 1998 Issue. Counsel, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Northern New Jersey Chapter, 1988-. Member, Essex County, Division on Aging, Elder Rights Plan Committee, 1992-1993. Director, Comprehensive Home Care Services of New Jersey, Inc., Professional Advisory Board, 1992-1994. Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation, 1995-. Member, Board of Trustees, Wayne Adult Community Center, 2004-. Member, Professional Advisory Board, Chilton Memorial Hospital, 2004-.