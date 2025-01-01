Paula G. Bregman
For over 40 years, Attorney Paula G. Bregman has provided the Northeastern PA community with sound, individualized legal expertise and guidance. Upon graduating with her B.A. in Economics from Queens College, City University of New York, and receiving her J.D. and L.L.M. from the New York University School of Law, she became a partner at Rosenn, Jenkins, & Greenwald, serving with them for nearly 20 years.
Attorney Bregman opened a personal practice in March of 1993, and began focusing on helping individuals and families plan for all of the unforeseen circumstances life can bring. In August of 2015, Paula partnered with David Z. Lantz, and together they started Bregman & Lantz, LLC to continue Paula’s passion to provide excellence in every case, and with every client they serve.
Paula is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association, and the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys. Attorney Bregman is a former member of the Pennsylvania Client Security Fund Board, and has received an AV Preeminent 5.0 out of 5 Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review rating. She currently resides in Forty Fort with her husband, Howard.
Firm Description
Bregman & Lantz LLC was founded in early 2015 when Attorney David Z. Lantz partnered with established Elder Law Attorney Paula G. Bregman, creating a firm built around putting the needs of their clients above all else. We understand that each case needs to be handled on an individual level, and are committed to providing you the best possible solution, tailored for your specific needs.
We specialize in a variety of areas of law, including Elder Law (Asset Protection Planning, Long Term Care Planning, Nursing Home Planning), Small and Large Estate Planning (Wills, Financial Power of Attorney, Health Care Powers of Attorney, Living Wills), Estate Administration (Probate and Non-Probate Estates, Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax Returns), Special Needs Planning (Supplemental Needs Trust Planning, Public Benefits Planning), and Trust Planning (Revocable and Irrevocable Trusts, Credit Shelter Trusts, Charitable Remainder Trusts)
Cost
