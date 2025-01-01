For over 40 years, Attorney Paula G. Bregman has provided the Northeastern PA community with sound, individualized legal expertise and guidance. Upon graduating with her B.A. in Economics from Queens College, City University of New York, and receiving her J.D. and L.L.M. from the New York University School of Law, she became a partner at Rosenn, Jenkins, & Greenwald, serving with them for nearly 20 years.

Attorney Bregman opened a personal practice in March of 1993, and began focusing on helping individuals and families plan for all of the unforeseen circumstances life can bring. In August of 2015, Paula partnered with David Z. Lantz, and together they started Bregman & Lantz, LLC to continue Paula’s passion to provide excellence in every case, and with every client they serve.

Paula is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association, and the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys. Attorney Bregman is a former member of the Pennsylvania Client Security Fund Board, and has received an AV Preeminent 5.0 out of 5 Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review rating. She currently resides in Forty Fort with her husband, Howard.