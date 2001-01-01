David Z. Lantz
Bregman & Lantz LLC
Forty Fort, PA 18704
Attorney David Z. Lantz has been practicing law since 2008. A member of the Wyoming Valley West 2001 graduating class, Lantz began his career in law after graduating from Bucknell University in 2005 with a double major in Computer Science and Music, and receiving his J.D. in 2008 from the Northeastern University School...
For over 40 years, Attorney Paula G. Bregman has provided the Northeastern PA community with sound, individualized legal expertise and guidance. Upon graduating with her B.A. in Economics from Queens College, City University of New York, and receiving her J.D. and L.L.M. from the New York University School of Law, she...