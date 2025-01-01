Attorney David Z. Lantz has been practicing law since 2008. A member of the Wyoming Valley West 2001 graduating class, Lantz began his career in law after graduating from Bucknell University in 2005 with a double major in Computer Science and Music, and receiving his J.D. in 2008 from the Northeastern University School of Law.

Attorney Lantz interned with Shames & Litwin at the US Attorney’s Office: Civil Division in Boston, Massachusetts, Elliot M. Weinstein in Boston, and The Honorable A. Richard Caputo in Scranton, PA, and had worked with Elliot, Greanleaf, & Dean for 5 years after graduation. He has been chosen as one of PA Super Lawyers Rising Stars from 2012 through 2016.

Currently, David serves as Treasurer, HR Committee Chair, and Early Childhood Committee Chair of the Wyoming Valley Jewish Community Center Board, Trustee on the Temple B’nai B’rith Board, and Solicitor of the Pringle Borough and Jackson Township Planning Commission. He resides in Kingston with his wife, Kiera, and their daughter, Avery.