David Z. Lantz
Bregman & Lantz LLC
David Z. Lantz
Bregman & Lantz LLC
Attorney David Z. Lantz has been practicing law since 2008. A member of the Wyoming Valley West 2001 graduating class, Lantz began his career in law after graduating from Bucknell University in 2005 with a double major in Computer Science and Music, and receiving his J.D. in 2008 from the Northeastern University School of Law.
Attorney Lantz interned with Shames & Litwin at the US Attorney’s Office: Civil Division in Boston, Massachusetts, Elliot M. Weinstein in Boston, and The Honorable A. Richard Caputo in Scranton, PA, and had worked with Elliot, Greanleaf, & Dean for 5 years after graduation. He has been chosen as one of PA Super Lawyers Rising Stars from 2012 through 2016.
Currently, David serves as Treasurer, HR Committee Chair, and Early Childhood Committee Chair of the Wyoming Valley Jewish Community Center Board, Trustee on the Temple B’nai B’rith Board, and Solicitor of the Pringle Borough and Jackson Township Planning Commission. He resides in Kingston with his wife, Kiera, and their daughter, Avery.
Firm Description
Bregman & Lantz LLC was founded in early 2015 when Attorney David Z. Lantz partnered with established Elder Law Attorney Paula G. Bregman, creating a firm built around putting the needs of their clients above all else. We understand that each case needs to be handled on an individual level, and are committed to providing you the best possible solution, tailored for your specific needs.
We specialize in a variety of areas of law, including Elder Law (Asset Protection Planning, Long Term Care Planning, Nursing Home Planning), Small and Large Estate Planning (Wills, Financial Power of Attorney, Health Care Powers of Attorney, Living Wills), Estate Administration (Probate and Non-Probate Estates, Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax Returns), Special Needs Planning (Supplemental Needs Trust Planning, Public Benefits Planning), and Trust Planning (Revocable and Irrevocable Trusts, Credit Shelter Trusts, Charitable Remainder Trusts)
HoursPlease contact this attorney for firm hours by clicking here.
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
1205 Wyoming Avenue
Forty Fort, PA 18704
On the web
Social Media
David Z. Lantz
Bregman & Lantz LLC
Attorney David Z. Lantz has been practicing law since 2008. A member of the Wyoming Valley West 2001 graduating class, Lantz began his career in law after graduating from Bucknell University in 2005 with a double major in Computer Science and Music, and receiving his J.D. in 2008 from the Northeastern University School...