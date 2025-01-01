Search Articles

Find Attorneys

;

Renee Goldman Schwartz

Goldman Schwartz, LLC

Renee Goldman Schwartz

Goldman Schwartz, LLC

Renee Goldman Schwartz

Goldman Schwartz, LLC

Renée Goldman Schwartz was born and raised in Westchester County, NY and is admitted to practice in New York State, the State of Connecticut and the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut. She has a B.A. in Psychology from Lehigh University (1988), a Juris Doctor from Widener Law Commonwealth (1992) and an LL.M. in Elder Law and Estate Planning from Western New England University School of Law (2015). 

Renée grew up in Yorktown Heights, New York along with her younger brother, Andrew, who has intellectual and developmental disabilities.  As an adult, she and her husband, David raised their two daughters in West Hartford, Connecticut.  In 2013, Renée returned to law school to study elder law and estate planning out of her personal interest in learning more about how to best protect the interests of her brother as well as her mother. Two years later, Renée earned her legal masters in these specialties.

Learning what an amazing job her parents did planning for themselves and Andrew, seeing the growing need in this area, and realizing the severe lack of attorneys with the specialized knowledge to assist other families, Renée created Goldman Schwartz, LLC, in 2016, a boutique elder law and estate planning practice with an emphasis on helping seniors, individuals with disabilities, and their families.

Renée continues to expand her knowledge by actively participating on the Special Needs Planning Committee of the New York State Bar Association's Elder Law and Special Needs Planning Section, acting as General Counsel to Pendennis, Inc. (a not for profit organization working on creating non-certified group homes in New York State), and participating as an active member of the following:  the New York State Bar Association's Trust and Estates Section, the Connecticut Bar Association, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Academy of Special Needs Planners, ElderCounsel, and Wealth Counsel.  In 2019, Renee received her certification as a Work Incentive Benefit Practitioner through the Yang Tan Institute at Cornell University's ILR School and most recently, her Housing Navigation certification, in 2021, through the NY Alliance and New York Housing Resource Center.

Additionally, Renée serves at large on the Board of Directors of the Jewish Association for Community Living in West Hartford, CT, which assists people with developmental disabilities to participate in community life.  She also serves as an officer on the Board of Directors of Tisbury, LLC, an organization which partially owns  and manages the group home in Ossining, NY where her brother has continued to live for more than 20 years.

Renée and David eventually moved back to New York in 2019, in order to be closer to her mother, Andrew, and the rest of her family. The firm continues to operate offices in both Connecticut and New York.  Today, Andrew volunteers his time several hours a week performing administrative tasks for the firm in its New York office, and he, Renée and David enjoy having lunch together there weekly.

Firm Description

At Goldman Schwartz, LLC we are a boutique law firm that specializes in creating custom estate plans based upon your unique needs.  There are many "Do-It-Yourself" drafting kits and software available out there.  In today's world, you do not need an attorney to draft a Last Will and Testament.  What we do is different, because we understand what the vast amount of legal provisions in this area mean and when and why you should include them, or not.  By investing the time to learn about you, your concerns, and your objectives, we use our estate planning. elder law and special needs planning knowledge, skills and experience to work on building a plan centered around you and your goals.  But we do not stop there.  Your documents are only useful if you and your fiduciaries understand how they work and how to utilize them for your benefit.  At Goldman Schwartz, LLC we invest our time in you, which includes not only designing your custom estate plan, but also working with you to ensure you understand the mechanics of your plan and how to fund any trusts that may be a part of that plan. Our goal here at Goldman Schwartz, LLC is not to draft documents, but rather to use our talents to build professional relationships with our client families that last for generations. 

Hours

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Saturday By Appointment Only

Cost

We will provide you with a flat fee quote during your initial consultation for our estate planning services. Other services such as probate administration are charged on an hourly basis.

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

215 Katonah Avenue
2nd Floor
Katonah, NY 10536

On the web

View Firm Website


Meet Renee Goldman Schwartz

Renee Goldman Schwartz

Goldman Schwartz, LLC

Renée Goldman Schwartz was born and raised in Westchester County, NY and is admitted to practice in New York State, the State of Connecticut and the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut. She has a B.A. in Psychology from Lehigh University (1988), a Juris Doctor from Widener Law Commonweal...

Phone (914) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Renee Goldman Schwartz.
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml