Amanda Giannone
Levene Gouldin & Thompson, LLP
Services Provided:
- Elder Law & Special Needs
- Trusts & Estates
- Real Estate
- Health Law
- Guardianship
Firm Description
Estate and Long Term Care Planning, Medicaid and other Government Benefits, Nursing Home Care/Planning/Admissions, Supplemental Needs Trusts, Guardianships, Powers of Attorney, Health Care Proxies, Living Wills, Probate, Trust and Estate Administration, Estate and Income Tax Planning, Elder Abuse, Living Trusts.
Our handicapped-accessible Vestal office has convenient parking and covered entranceway. We also make home, hospital, and nursing home visits.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
Main Office
P.O. Box F-1706
Binghamton, NY 13902
450 Plaza Drive
Vestal, NY 13850
On the web
