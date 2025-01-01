Robert J. Bloodgood focuses on assisting clients with their high-end Estate Planning, Elder Law, Asset Protection and probate matters. Bob brings many years of experience to clients, with a special emphasis on protecting the assets of all clients. Bob has been in his own law practice since 1992 practicing in the areas of Estate Planning, Will and Trusts, Probate, Asset Protection and Elder Law.

He graduated from Montclair State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree; Rutgers University Graduate School with a Masters in Public Administration; and the University of Connecticut School of Law with a Juris Doctor degree.

Additionally, Mr. Bloodgood is a Certified Estate Advisor and member of the National Association of Financial and Estate Planning, as well as a member of the Wealth Preservation Institute, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the New Jersey State Bar Association, and the New Jersey Representative to the Asset Protection Society.

Bob publishes a newsletter several times a year covering the topics of Elder Law, Estate Planning and Asset Protection. He also conducts seminars on these topics for organizations, clients and colleagues.