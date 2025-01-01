Robert Bloodgood
Robert J. Bloodgood focuses on assisting clients with their high-end Estate Planning, Elder Law, Asset Protection and probate matters. Bob brings many years of experience to clients, with a special emphasis on protecting the assets of all clients. Bob has been in his own law practice since 1992 practicing in the areas of Estate Planning, Will and Trusts, Probate, Asset Protection and Elder Law.
He graduated from Montclair State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree; Rutgers University Graduate School with a Masters in Public Administration; and the University of Connecticut School of Law with a Juris Doctor degree.
Additionally, Mr. Bloodgood is a Certified Estate Advisor and member of the National Association of Financial and Estate Planning, as well as a member of the Wealth Preservation Institute, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the New Jersey State Bar Association, and the New Jersey Representative to the Asset Protection Society.
Bob publishes a newsletter several times a year covering the topics of Elder Law, Estate Planning and Asset Protection. He also conducts seminars on these topics for organizations, clients and colleagues.
Welcome to the Law Office of Robert Bloodgood.
Mr. Bloodgood focuses on helping the elderly, disabled individuals and their caregivers with their legal needs and concerns that they may have throughout the state of New Jersey.
I leverage my years of experience in the fields of Elder Law, Estate Planning, Probate & Estate Administration, Asset Protection and Special Needs Planning to my clients advantage in an effort to achieve the outcomes desired by clients. This could mean anything from preserving assets, minimizing estate taxes, maximizing the financial benefits provided to special needs individuals and ensuring that your medical care, should you be critically injured, is carried out in the manner you prefer.
Rest assured that Mr. Bloodgood is there to look out for your needs and best interests.
