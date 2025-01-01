Stephen Sobey
Stephen Sobey
Practice Areas
Attorney Stephen Sobey joined the firm in 2017 and concentrates his practice in corporate, commercial finance, real estate and estate planning.
Education and Background
Boston College Law School, J.D., 2016
Fordham University, B.A. degrees in English, Art History (cum laude), 2013
Professional and Community Activities
Massachusetts, Connecticut, Hampden County and Boston Bar Associations
Firm Description
SS&F is one of only a handful of law firms in Western Massachusetts with an in-depth practice devoted to the representation of elders, as well as individuals with disabling illnesses. Carol Cioe Klyman, Michael A. Fenton, Michele J. Feinstein and Stephen Sobey are frequent lecturers and writers in this field.
Main Office
1441 Main Street
Suite 1100
Springfield, MA 01103
39 Main Street
Northampton, MA 01060
