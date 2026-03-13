Facing Homelessness Due to Social Security Overpayment?

An Introduction to Social Security Retirement Benefits
Social Security was enacted in 1935 to provide some relief to America's destitute older citizens during the economic catac...Read more
The good news is that you have legal rights to stop the 100-percent withholding immediately. While the Social Security Administration (SSA) recently updated its policy to allow for higher withholding rates, they are legally required to stop collection while they review your case if you take specific steps.
Here is exactly what you can do right now to protect your income and your home.
This is your strongest tool. If the SSA grants a waiver, the $100,000 debt is completely forgiven, and you won’t have to pay back a dime. To qualify, you must show two things:
As soon as you file this form, the SSA must stop taking money from your check until they make a decision. This gives you immediate financial breathing room.
If you don’t want to fight the whole debt but simply cannot survive with them taking 100 percent of your check, you can request a lower withholding rate.
If you believe the $100,000 figure is incorrect (for example, if they miscalculated the 10-year period), you can file a request for reconsideration.
|Action
|Form Number
|Why Do This?
|Request a Waiver
|SSA-632
|To have the debt forgiven and stop current withholding.
|Change Recovery Rate
|SSA-634
|To reduce the monthly deduction to a small, affordable amount (like $10).
|Appeal the Debt
|SSA-561
|To challenge the actual amount or the fact that you owe it.