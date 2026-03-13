Facing Homelessness Due to Social Security Overpayment?

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The good news is that you have legal rights to stop the 100-percent withholding immediately. While the Social Security Administration (SSA) recently updated its policy to allow for higher withholding rates, they are legally required to stop collection while they review your case if you take specific steps.

Here is exactly what you can do right now to protect your income and your home.

1. Request a waiver of overpayment.

This is your strongest tool. If the SSA grants a waiver, the $100,000 debt is completely forgiven, and you won’t have to pay back a dime. To qualify, you must show two things:

You were “without fault”: You didn’t intentionally mislead the SSA. Since the money was going into a joint account and you believed it was a legitimate retirement benefit, you have a strong argument for being “without fault.”

Repayment would “defeat the purpose” of the law: This means that paying the money back would cause you financial hardship (e.g., you can’t pay for food, rent, or medical care).

As soon as you file this form, the SSA must stop taking money from your check until they make a decision. This gives you immediate financial breathing room.

2. Request a change in repayment rate.

If you don’t want to fight the whole debt but simply cannot survive with them taking 100 percent of your check, you can request a lower withholding rate.

The SSA has flexible repayment options.

You can often negotiate a repayment as low as $10 per month if you can show that any higher amount would prevent you from paying for basic necessities.

3. Appeal the overpayment.

If you believe the $100,000 figure is incorrect (for example, if they miscalculated the 10-year period), you can file a request for reconsideration.

You must do this within 60 days of receiving the letter.

Like the waiver, filing an appeal will typically pause collection efforts while the review is pending.

Action Plan for Social Security Overpayments Action Form Number Why Do This? Request a Waiver SSA-632 To have the debt forgiven and stop current withholding. Change Recovery Rate SSA-634 To reduce the monthly deduction to a small, affordable amount (like $10). Appeal the Debt SSA-561 To challenge the actual amount or the fact that you owe it.





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