Stephen Sobey
Practice Areas Attorney Stephen Sobey joined the firm in 2017 and concentrates his practice in corporate, commercial finance, real estate and estate planning. Education and Background Boston College Law School, J.D., 2016 Fordham University, B.A. degrees in English, Art History (cum laude), 2013 Professional and C...
Practice Areas Attorney Michael A. Fenton, a resident of Springfield, concentrates his practice in the areas of business planning, commercial real estate, estate planning and elder law. Education and Background Western New England University School of Law, JD, 2012; Publishing Editor, Law Review; Oliver Wendell Holmes...
Practice Areas Carol concentrates her practice in the areas of elder law, estate planning, estate settlement, guardianships, and probate litigation. She works with older individuals, the families of older individuals, with clients of all ages -- and their trust professioinal advisors -- concerned with financing the u...
"I get tremendous satisfaction from knowing that my clients are well-advised before making important decisions. While consistently accomplishing client objectives, assisting with tax savings, preserving assets for the next generation, and maintaining family harmony, I meet my clients' goals. I strive for each client's...
Practice Areas Michele practices in the areas of estate planning, including probate and the administration of estates and elder law, and corporate and business planning, including all aspects of planning for the succession of business interests, representation of closely held businesses and their owners, and represent...
"I focus my practice on helping people plan for the future. Even young people should start thinking about how they will support themselves in their retirement years, and everybody needs a basic estate plan, including a will, health care proxy and power of attorney. I am down to earth, and I pride myself on making diffi...
Practice Areas Attorney David K. Webber concentrates his practice in the areas of closely held business, corporate law, real estate, trusts and estates, and bankruptcy. Education and Background Western New England University, J.D., 2008; member, Western New England Law Review 2006-2008University of Massachusetts, B.A....
"A successful law practice is best built on an understanding of the practical aspects of the transactions themselves, not just the laws governing them. My business education and corporate consulting background enhance my ability to appreciate and comprehend the complex legal issues that face local and public companies....