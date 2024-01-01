Jeffrey Bloom
Margolis Bloom & D’Agostino
Suite 220
Wellesley, MA 02481
Jeffrey A. Bloom sees clients in our Boston, Framingham, Dedham, and Woburn offices. Since 1997, his practice has focused exclusively on counseling and advocating for clients regarding Medicaid eligibility, estate planning, elder and disability law, guardianship, probate administration and litigation, and planning for...
Patricia C. D'Agostino is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the American Bar Association, the Massachusetts Bar Association and the Boston Bar Association. Patricia received her Juris Doctorate from Suffolk University Law School where she was a dean's list student. Throughout law school Patricia...
Sarah Hartline received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan with a dual major in Cognitive Science and Philosophy. She received her Juris Doctorate from Boston University School of Law. During law school, Sarah worked as a law clerk at Collins, Loughran and Peloquin, P.C., where she spe...