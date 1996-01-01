Linda K. Fisher
Fisher Law LLC
Suite 202
Norwood, MA 02062
Linda K. Fisher is an estate planning attorney admitted to practice law in Massachusetts.
Fisher Law LLC
Linda K. Fisher is an estate planning attorney admitted to practice law in Massachusetts.
Margolis Bloom & D’Agostino
Laura joined Margolis & Bloom as an Associate in 2015. She represents clients in matters involving estate planning, planning for long-term care, special needs planning, guardianship and conservatorship proceedings, probate administration and Medicaid applications and appeals. ... (read more)
Linda K. Fisher is an estate planning attorney admitted to practice law in Massachusetts. Attorney Fisher received an LL.M. in Taxation from Boston University School of Law in May 2008, a J.D., cum laude, from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. in May 1996, an M.B.A. from the George Washington Unive...
Laura joined Margolis & Bloom as an Associate in 2015. She represents clients in matters involving estate planning, planning for long-term care, special needs planning, guardianship and conservatorship proceedings, probate administration and Medicaid applications and appeals. Laura especially enjoys wor...