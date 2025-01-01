Search Articles

Linda K. Fisher is an estate planning attorney admitted to practice law in Massachusetts. Attorney Fisher received an LL.M. in Taxation from Boston University School of Law in May 2008, a J.D., cum laude, from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. in May 1996, an M.B.A. from the George Washington University, Washington, D.C. in 1989, and an A.B., summa cum laude, from Wheaton College, Norton, Massachusetts in 1982.

Attorney Fisher provides customized estate planning and elder care services that include revocable trusts, irrevocable trusts, special needs trusts, ILITs, probate and trust administration, asset protection, Medicaid/MassHealth planning and qualification, VA benefits, estate tax planning, business succession planning, guardianships/conservatorships, and estate tax return preparation.

Prior to starting her own practice, Attorney Fisher was an associate with Peabody & Arnold LLP in Boston and worked in the business law department’s financial markets and corporate groups where she concentrated on municipal and corporate debt securities, as well as structured mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. Specifically, she has been involved in revenue bond financing in the areas of water and sewer projects, airports and highways, and mass transportation, as well as the securitization of large pools of commercial and residential mortgage loans. Prior to working at Peabody & Arnold LLP, she worked for the Philadelphia-based law firm of Pepper Hamilton LLP in their commercial law department, with a focus on real estate, mortgage banking and consumer finance law. During law school, she was a law clerk with the General Counsel’s Office of Fannie Mae in Washington, D.C.

Attorney Fisher is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Inc. (NAELA), the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Norfolk and Plymouth Estate Planning Council, Wealth Counsel, and ElderCounsel. She is a former member of Rotary International and served as past president of the Rotary Club of Boston.

Firm Description

Providing the Full Range of Elder Law Services in Norwood, Massachusetts

Our elders deserve a great deal of respect given their place in life, the efforts they have undertaken and the sacrifices they have made to build a home, raise a family, grow a business or serve their country. We are proud to serve our elder clients or clients with aging parents and guide them through the cluster of legal issues that make up the field of elder law. Count on Fisher Law to help you or your loved ones in any of the following areas:

Medicaid Planning – The costs of long-term care at home or in a skilled nursing facility are prohibitive. We engage in long-term care planning and crisis planning to help our clients with a strategy that enables them to qualify for Medicaid while keeping their homes and arranging for the future for themselves and their family members. MassHealth pays for nursing home care but only for people who qualify. We’ll get you eligible in time to access invaluable government assistance when it comes to long-term care.

Guardianships and Conservatorships – It’s all right to recognize you need help caring for yourself or managing finances, and it’s okay to recognize this need in a parent or grandparent. Fisher Law is by your side through the process of applying for a guardianship or conservatorship tailored to your unique needs. Protect yourself or your loved one from the bad people out there, from aggressive telemarketers to door-to-door home improvement scams to unscrupulous caregivers. After a lifetime of giving to others, we can help those who know and love you most to give back in vital ways. You cared for them, and now it’s their turn to care for you. Fisher Law can help facilitate the process to put the right kind of guardianship or conservatorship in place.

Veterans Benefits – Veterans are entitled to special benefits on top of their pension called Aid & Attendance, which can be used to pay for home health care, assisted living or nursing home stays. Applying for A&A is a formidable, confusing and intimidating process. We know how to prepare your application and navigate the system for the best chance of success. Call Fisher Law LLC for help with A&A and other veterans benefits.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

128 Carnegie Row
Suite 204
Norwood, MA 02062

Linda K. Fisher is an estate planning attorney admitted to practice law in Massachusetts. Attorney Fisher received an LL.M. in Taxation from Boston University School of Law in May 2008, a J.D., cum laude, from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. in May 1996, an M.B.A. from the George Washington University, Washington, D.C. in 1989, and an A.B., summa cum laude, from Wheaton College, Norton, Massachusetts in 1982.

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

