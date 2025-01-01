Linda K. Fisher
Linda K. Fisher is an estate planning attorney admitted to practice law in Massachusetts. Attorney Fisher received an LL.M. in Taxation from Boston University School of Law in May 2008, a J.D., cum laude, from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. in May 1996, an M.B.A. from the George Washington University, Washington, D.C. in 1989, and an A.B., summa cum laude, from Wheaton College, Norton, Massachusetts in 1982.
Attorney Fisher provides customized estate planning and elder care services that include revocable trusts, irrevocable trusts, special needs trusts, ILITs, probate and trust administration, asset protection, Medicaid/MassHealth planning and qualification, VA benefits, estate tax planning, business succession planning, guardianships/conservatorships, and estate tax return preparation.
Prior to starting her own practice, Attorney Fisher was an associate with Peabody & Arnold LLP in Boston and worked in the business law department’s financial markets and corporate groups where she concentrated on municipal and corporate debt securities, as well as structured mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. Specifically, she has been involved in revenue bond financing in the areas of water and sewer projects, airports and highways, and mass transportation, as well as the securitization of large pools of commercial and residential mortgage loans. Prior to working at Peabody & Arnold LLP, she worked for the Philadelphia-based law firm of Pepper Hamilton LLP in their commercial law department, with a focus on real estate, mortgage banking and consumer finance law. During law school, she was a law clerk with the General Counsel’s Office of Fannie Mae in Washington, D.C.
Attorney Fisher is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Inc. (NAELA), the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Norfolk and Plymouth Estate Planning Council, Wealth Counsel, and ElderCounsel. She is a former member of Rotary International and served as past president of the Rotary Club of Boston.
Firm Description
Providing the Full Range of Elder Law Services in Norwood, Massachusetts
Our elders deserve a great deal of respect given their place in life, the efforts they have undertaken and the sacrifices they have made to build a home, raise a family, grow a business or serve their country. We are proud to serve our elder clients or clients with aging parents and guide them through the cluster of legal issues that make up the field of elder law. Count on Fisher Law to help you or your loved ones in any of the following areas:
Medicaid Planning – The costs of long-term care at home or in a skilled nursing facility are prohibitive. We engage in long-term care planning and crisis planning to help our clients with a strategy that enables them to qualify for Medicaid while keeping their homes and arranging for the future for themselves and their family members. MassHealth pays for nursing home care but only for people who qualify. We’ll get you eligible in time to access invaluable government assistance when it comes to long-term care.
Guardianships and Conservatorships – It’s all right to recognize you need help caring for yourself or managing finances, and it’s okay to recognize this need in a parent or grandparent. Fisher Law is by your side through the process of applying for a guardianship or conservatorship tailored to your unique needs. Protect yourself or your loved one from the bad people out there, from aggressive telemarketers to door-to-door home improvement scams to unscrupulous caregivers. After a lifetime of giving to others, we can help those who know and love you most to give back in vital ways. You cared for them, and now it’s their turn to care for you. Fisher Law can help facilitate the process to put the right kind of guardianship or conservatorship in place.
Veterans Benefits – Veterans are entitled to special benefits on top of their pension called Aid & Attendance, which can be used to pay for home health care, assisted living or nursing home stays. Applying for A&A is a formidable, confusing and intimidating process. We know how to prepare your application and navigate the system for the best chance of success. Call Fisher Law LLC for help with A&A and other veterans benefits.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
128 Carnegie Row
Suite 204
Norwood, MA 02062
