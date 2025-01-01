Firm Description

Providing the Full Range of Elder Law Services in Norwood, Massachusetts

Our elders deserve a great deal of respect given their place in life, the efforts they have undertaken and the sacrifices they have made to build a home, raise a family, grow a business or serve their country. We are proud to serve our elder clients or clients with aging parents and guide them through the cluster of legal issues that make up the field of elder law. Count on Fisher Law to help you or your loved ones in any of the following areas:

Medicaid Planning – The costs of long-term care at home or in a skilled nursing facility are prohibitive. We engage in long-term care planning and crisis planning to help our clients with a strategy that enables them to qualify for Medicaid while keeping their homes and arranging for the future for themselves and their family members. MassHealth pays for nursing home care but only for people who qualify. We’ll get you eligible in time to access invaluable government assistance when it comes to long-term care.

Guardianships and Conservatorships – It’s all right to recognize you need help caring for yourself or managing finances, and it’s okay to recognize this need in a parent or grandparent. Fisher Law is by your side through the process of applying for a guardianship or conservatorship tailored to your unique needs. Protect yourself or your loved one from the bad people out there, from aggressive telemarketers to door-to-door home improvement scams to unscrupulous caregivers. After a lifetime of giving to others, we can help those who know and love you most to give back in vital ways. You cared for them, and now it’s their turn to care for you. Fisher Law can help facilitate the process to put the right kind of guardianship or conservatorship in place.

Veterans Benefits – Veterans are entitled to special benefits on top of their pension called Aid & Attendance, which can be used to pay for home health care, assisted living or nursing home stays. Applying for A&A is a formidable, confusing and intimidating process. We know how to prepare your application and navigate the system for the best chance of success. Call Fisher Law LLC for help with A&A and other veterans benefits.