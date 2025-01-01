Laura joined Margolis & Bloom as an Associate in 2015. She represents clients in matters involving estate planning, planning for long-term care, special needs planning, guardianship and conservatorship proceedings, probate administration and Medicaid applications and appeals. Laura especially enjoys working with families to develop tailored estate plans to meet their unique needs and circumstances.

Prior to joining Margolis & Bloom, Laura spent four years as a Staff Attorney for Health Law Advocates, where she specialized in public and private health insurance and behavioral healthcare policy. Laura is a member of the Boston Bar Association, and is admitted to the Massachusetts bar and the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts. She also serves on the Commission for the Catastrophic Illness in Children Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance to families who face extraordinary medical costs.

Laura earned her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law, where she was a senior staff member of the Law Journal and a Team Leader for the Domestic Violence Institute at Boston Medical Center. She received a Bachelor's degree in journalism from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School.

When she is not practicing law, Laura enjoys sailing, reading and yoga.