Sarah Hartline received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan with a dual major in Cognitive Science and Philosophy. She received her Juris Doctorate from Boston University School of Law. During law school, Sarah worked as a law clerk at Collins, Loughran and Peloquin, P.C., where she specialized in labor and employment law. Sarah was also an editor for the Review of Banking and Financial Law and involved in the BU Public Interest Project and Women's Law Association.

Prior to joining Margolis & Bloom, Sarah was an associate at Keefe Disability Law. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and is a member of the Boston Bar Association.

Sarah represents clients in: estate planning, long-term care planning, planning for children with special needs, guardianship and conservatorship, probate administration, MassHealth (Medicaid) applications and appeals, and community MassHealth benefits.

Sarah enjoys elder law because of the opportunity to help clients prepare for the inevitable life changes that face families and to help those clients who are already facing unexpected challenges to find tailored solutions to their obstacles. While Sarah is not practicing law, she enjoys running and cooking.