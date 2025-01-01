Patricia D'Agostino
Patricia C. D'Agostino is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the American Bar Association, the Massachusetts Bar Association and the Boston Bar Association. Patricia received her Juris Doctorate from Suffolk University Law School where she was a dean's list student.
Throughout law school Patricia was employed at Lynch Associates, a lobbying and association management firm, where she managed the business and advocated on behalf of the commercial transportation industry to state and federal government. Patricia was a law clerk here at Margolis & Bloom during her last year of law school.
Patricia received her undergraduate degree from Suffolk University, graduating magna cum laude, with a major in political science and a minor in economics. During her tenure at Suffolk, Patricia traveled to Washington, D.C., to fulfill an internship with the Health Insurance Association of America.
Firm Description
Margolis Bloom & D'Agostino provides the highest level of legal representation to help clients protect their assets, families and legacies in an increasingly risky world. We specialize in the areas of planning for long-term care, children with special needs, and smooth estate administration for individuals and families.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|4:00 PM
Main Office
100 William Street
Suite 220
Wellesley, MA 02481
745 Boylston St
7th Floor
Boston, MA 02116
