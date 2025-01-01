Practice Areas



Michele practices in the areas of estate planning, including probate and the administration of estates and elder law, and corporate and business planning, including all aspects of planning for the succession of business interests, representation of closely held businesses and their owners, and representation of physicians in their individual and group practices.



Michele is a frequent lecturer for Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education and the Massachusetts Bar Association on estate planning, estate administration and elder law topics, and also lectures before numerous civic and professional associations on business, health law and estate planning topics.





Education and Background



L.L.M. in Taxation, Boston University, 1990



J.D. Western New England College School of Law, cum laude, 1984

Member, Western New England College School

of Law Law Review

Recipient, American Jurisprudence Prize in

Creditor's Rights

John F. Shaw Scholarship



B.S. Boston University, summa cum laude, 1981



Admitted to Practice, United States Supreme Court, United States Tax Court, United States District Court and all Trial Courts in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts



Associate 1984-1990, Partner 1990-2001 Cohen, Rosenthal P.C.



Of Counsel 2001 - present Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C.





Professional and Community Activities



Member, National Health Law Association, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (National and Massachusetts Chapters - Program Co-Chair 2002-2003) and American, Massachusetts and Hampden County Bar Associations



Trustee and Member, Executive Committee of the Endowment Foundation of the Jewish Federation of Greater Springfield



Board Member, Womens' Fund of Western Massachusetts and Co-Chair Business and Professional Committee



Past President, Estate Planning Council of Hampden County



Past President, Abraham I. Smith Law Society



Past President, Pioneer Valley Business Executives



Former Mediator for the Hampden County Probate Court