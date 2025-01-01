Michele Feinstein
Practice Areas
Michele practices in the areas of estate planning, including probate and the administration of estates and elder law, and corporate and business planning, including all aspects of planning for the succession of business interests, representation of closely held businesses and their owners, and representation of physicians in their individual and group practices.
Michele is a frequent lecturer for Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education and the Massachusetts Bar Association on estate planning, estate administration and elder law topics, and also lectures before numerous civic and professional associations on business, health law and estate planning topics.
Education and Background
L.L.M. in Taxation, Boston University, 1990
J.D. Western New England College School of Law, cum laude, 1984
Member, Western New England College School
of Law Law Review
Recipient, American Jurisprudence Prize in
Creditor's Rights
John F. Shaw Scholarship
B.S. Boston University, summa cum laude, 1981
Admitted to Practice, United States Supreme Court, United States Tax Court, United States District Court and all Trial Courts in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts
Associate 1984-1990, Partner 1990-2001 Cohen, Rosenthal P.C.
Of Counsel 2001 - present Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C.
Professional and Community Activities
Member, National Health Law Association, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (National and Massachusetts Chapters - Program Co-Chair 2002-2003) and American, Massachusetts and Hampden County Bar Associations
Trustee and Member, Executive Committee of the Endowment Foundation of the Jewish Federation of Greater Springfield
Board Member, Womens' Fund of Western Massachusetts and Co-Chair Business and Professional Committee
Past President, Estate Planning Council of Hampden County
Past President, Abraham I. Smith Law Society
Past President, Pioneer Valley Business Executives
Former Mediator for the Hampden County Probate Court
Firm Description
SS&F is one of only a handful of law firms in Western Massachusetts with an in-depth practice devoted to the representation of elders, as well as individuals with disabling illnesses. Carol Cioe Klyman, Michael A. Fenton, Michele J. Feinstein and Stephen Sobey are frequent lecturers and writers in this field.
Main Office
1441 Main Street
Suite 1100
Springfield, MA 01103
39 Main Street
Northampton, MA 01060
On the web
