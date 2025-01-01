"A successful law practice is best built on an understanding of the practical aspects of the transactions themselves, not just the laws governing them. My business education and corporate consulting background enhance my ability to appreciate and comprehend the complex legal issues that face local and public companies. In addition, being born and raised in the greater Springfield area, I fully appreciate the challenges faced by area residents and businesses. Ultimately, I consider each single legal transaction to be an event in a long-lasting relationship rather than a closed-ended occurrence. I keep that perspective with all my professional relationships."

Todd is a member of the firm's Estate Planning & Elder, Real Estate and Business & Corporate departments. He handles all aspects of estate planning, all types of commercial and residential closings for buyers, sellers and lenders, as well as general business matters.

Prior to joining Bacon & Wilson, P.C., Todd spent six years holding senior business and managerial consulting positions in a fortune 100 company.

Education:

The Pennsylvania State University School of Law, J.D.

University of Connecticut School of Law, Visiting Student

Boston University Graduate School of Management, MBA

Babson College, BS

Areas of Practice:

Business & Corporate, Estate Planning & Elder, Real Estate & Zoning

Bar & Court Admission:

Commonwealth of Massachusetts

U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts

State of Connecticut

Professional Associations & Memberships:

Massachusetts Bar Association

Hampden County Bar Association

Hampden County Estate Planning Council

Professional & Community Activities:

Volunteer: Massachusetts Bar Association Dial-A-Lawyer

Committee Member: Annual Max Classic Golf Tournament to benefit the Baystate Medical Center Children's Hospital

Committee Member: Omar T. Pace, M.D. Recognition Gala to benefit the American Cancer Society

Awards, Achievements & Appointments:

Recipient: SuperLawyers Rising Star Award Boston Magazine, 2007

Publications & Lectures: