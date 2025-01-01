Todd Ratner
"A successful law practice is best built on an understanding of the practical aspects of the transactions themselves, not just the laws governing them. My business education and corporate consulting background enhance my ability to appreciate and comprehend the complex legal issues that face local and public companies. In addition, being born and raised in the greater Springfield area, I fully appreciate the challenges faced by area residents and businesses. Ultimately, I consider each single legal transaction to be an event in a long-lasting relationship rather than a closed-ended occurrence. I keep that perspective with all my professional relationships."
Todd is a member of the firm's Estate Planning & Elder, Real Estate and Business & Corporate departments. He handles all aspects of estate planning, all types of commercial and residential closings for buyers, sellers and lenders, as well as general business matters.
Prior to joining Bacon & Wilson, P.C., Todd spent six years holding senior business and managerial consulting positions in a fortune 100 company.
Education:
The Pennsylvania State University School of Law, J.D.
University of Connecticut School of Law, Visiting Student
Boston University Graduate School of Management, MBA
Babson College, BS
Areas of Practice:
Business & Corporate, Estate Planning & Elder, Real Estate & Zoning
Bar & Court Admission:
Commonwealth of Massachusetts
U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts
State of Connecticut
Professional Associations & Memberships:
Massachusetts Bar Association
Hampden County Bar Association
Hampden County Estate Planning Council
Professional & Community Activities:
Volunteer: Massachusetts Bar Association Dial-A-Lawyer
Committee Member: Annual Max Classic Golf Tournament to benefit the Baystate Medical Center Children's Hospital
Committee Member: Omar T. Pace, M.D. Recognition Gala to benefit the American Cancer Society
Awards, Achievements & Appointments:
Recipient: SuperLawyers Rising Star Award Boston Magazine, 2007
Publications & Lectures:
- Press: Family Affair - Second-generation Members Become Part of Bacon & Wilsonâ€™s Growth Pattern, BusinessWest, April 2, 2007
- Author: Cautionary Contemporary Estate Planning Tales - Learning Our Lessons from the Rich and Famously Departed, Business West, April 2, 2007
- Author: Vacation Home Co-ownership - Proper Documentation Can Help Avoid Some Headaches, Business West, August 21, 2006
- Author: Business in a Box - Is Franchising Risk Worth the Potential Payoff?, Business West, January 9, 2006
- Author: Eminent Domain - Ruling Blurs the Line Between Public Use and Private Economic Development, Business West, September 19, 2005
- Author: Real Estate Buyer Beware - What You Donâ€™t Ask May Come Back to Haunt You, Business West, August 22, 2005
- Guest: "On the House" radio program on 560AM, July 2005
- Author: Caught in the Web? Beware Your Email Becoming A Binding Contract, Business West, May 30, 2005
Firm DescriptionBacon & Wilson's Elder Law group is unparalleled in Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut. Clients have convenient access to its services with offices in Springfield, Westfield and Northampton. The focus is on preserving assets and protecting the rights of elders, and Bacon & Wilson boasts many successive generations as clients.
Main Office
33 State Street
Springfield, MA 01103
9 Chapel Street
Westfield, MA 01085
31 Trumbull Road
Northampton, MA 01060
6 South East Street
Amherst, MA 01002
