"I focus my practice on helping people plan for the future. Even young people should start thinking about how they will support themselves in their retirement years, and everybody needs a basic estate plan, including a will, health care proxy and power of attorney. I am down to earth, and I pride myself on making difficult and complex issues easy to understand for my clients. I have a broad client base including a mix of ages, genders, ethnicities and sexual orientations."

Gina is a member of the Estate Planning/ Elder Law Department whose practice includes sophisticated estate planning issues.



Education:

Western New England College, J.D., cum laude, 1999

Westfield State College, B.A., magna cum laude, 1996



Areas of Practice:

Estate Planning & Elder, Real Estate & Zoning

Additional areas of expertise include guardianship, conservatorship, planning for long-term care and residential real estate.

Bar & Court Admission:

Commonwealth of Massachusetts

State Of Connecticut

District Court of Massachusetts

Professional Associations & Memberships:

Massachusetts Bar Association

Hampden County Bar Association

Estate Planning Council of Hampden County, Member

Connecticut Bar Association

Professional & Community Activities:

Hampden County Bar Association, New Lawyer's Section, Chair, 2003-2004; Probate Court Bench Bar Liaison

Greater Springfield Business & Professional Women's Club, Second Vice President

Western Massachusetts Elder Care Professionals, Member, Steering Committee

Holyoke North Business Network International, Membership Committee

Women's Partnership Communications Committee, Co-Chair

Women's Partnership Board of Directors, 2003-2005

Meadows Homes Human Rights Committee, Member

Women's Business Owners Alliance of the Pioneer Valley, Inc., Cheryl Reed Memorial Loan Fund Chair

Awards, Achievements & Appointments:

"Up and Coming Lawyer 2004" distinction, MA Lawyers Weekly, 2004

Pi Sigma Alpha

Alpha Chi

Catherine Bean Street Scholarship, Recipient

CALI Award for Excellence in Torts

CALI Award for Excellence in Critical Race Theory

Notary Public

Certified Mediator

Law Clerk to the Justices of the Massachusetts Superior Court, 1999-2000

Western New England Law Review, Articles Editor, 1998-1999

Western New England Law Review, Staff Member, 1997-1998

Publications & Lectures: Lecturer: Beyond Boilerplate: Singles, Unmarried and Same Sex Couples, April 2005

Author: Unlikely Bedfellows: Preserving Assets While Financing Nursing Home Care, Business West, November 2004

Lecturer: Guardianship/Mental Health Guardian Ad Litem Training, November 2004

Lecturer: How To Probate an Estate, November 2004

Author: When Mom and Dad Wonâ€™t Move â€“ Sweeping the Minefield of Long Distance Caregiving, Business West, August 2004

Lecturer: National Multiple Sclerosis Society Legal Clinic, June 2004

Lecturer: Staying in Control: Avoiding Guardianship with Advance Directives, July and August 2004

Lecturer: Advising Elder Clients in Crisis, May 2004

Lecturer: Guardianship and How to Avoid It: The Power of Advance Planning , May 2004

Lecturer: A Map Through the Maze - An Interdisciplinary Conference for Alzheimer's Professionals, May 2004

Lecturer: Practical Medicare and Medicaid Skills in Massachusetts, April 2004

Guest: WWLP TV Senior Showcase, 11/03

Author: Brewing Elder Abuse â€“ A Recipe For Disaster, Valley Business Outlook, May 2003 & Healthcare News, August 2003

Author: How To Avoid Guardianship, Healthcare News, April 2003

Author: When You Arenâ€™t Really You: Take Steps Now to Protect Yourself From Identity Thieves, Business West, January 2003

Court-Certified GAL Training for Category D Matters, MCLE, November 2002

Author: â€˜Tis the Seasonâ€¦To Review Your Estate Plan, Prime Times, March 2002

Author: Homestead Exemption Update: WP Channels, August 2001

Author: United States v. Kirby: The Case for Appellate Review of Grants of Bail by District Court Judges in International Extradition Cases, 21 W. New Eng. L. Rev. 565 (1999)