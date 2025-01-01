Search Articles

"I focus my practice on helping people plan for the future. Even young people should start thinking about how they will support themselves in their retirement years, and everybody needs a basic estate plan, including a will, health care proxy and power of attorney. I am down to earth, and I pride myself on making difficult and complex issues easy to understand for my clients. I have a broad client base including a mix of ages, genders, ethnicities and sexual orientations."

Gina is a member of the Estate Planning/ Elder Law Department whose practice includes sophisticated estate planning issues.

Education:
Western New England College, J.D., cum laude, 1999
Westfield State College, B.A., magna cum laude, 1996

Areas of Practice:
Estate Planning & Elder, Real Estate & Zoning
Additional areas of expertise include guardianship, conservatorship, planning for long-term care and residential real estate.

Bar & Court Admission:
Commonwealth of Massachusetts
State Of Connecticut
District Court of Massachusetts

Professional Associations & Memberships:
Massachusetts Bar Association
Hampden County Bar Association
Estate Planning Council of Hampden County, Member
Connecticut Bar Association

Professional & Community Activities:
Hampden County Bar Association, New Lawyer's Section, Chair, 2003-2004; Probate Court Bench Bar Liaison
Greater Springfield Business & Professional Women's Club, Second Vice President
Western Massachusetts Elder Care Professionals, Member, Steering Committee
Holyoke North Business Network International, Membership Committee
Women's Partnership Communications Committee, Co-Chair
Women's Partnership Board of Directors, 2003-2005
Meadows Homes Human Rights Committee, Member
Women's Business Owners Alliance of the Pioneer Valley, Inc., Cheryl Reed Memorial Loan Fund Chair

Awards, Achievements & Appointments:
"Up and Coming Lawyer 2004" distinction, MA Lawyers Weekly, 2004
Pi Sigma Alpha
Alpha Chi
Catherine Bean Street Scholarship, Recipient
CALI Award for Excellence in Torts
CALI Award for Excellence in Critical Race Theory
Notary Public
Certified Mediator
Law Clerk to the Justices of the Massachusetts Superior Court, 1999-2000
Western New England Law Review, Articles Editor, 1998-1999
Western New England Law Review, Staff Member, 1997-1998

Publications & Lectures: Lecturer: Beyond Boilerplate: Singles, Unmarried and Same Sex Couples, April 2005
Author: Unlikely Bedfellows: Preserving Assets While Financing Nursing Home Care, Business West, November 2004
Lecturer: Guardianship/Mental Health Guardian Ad Litem Training, November 2004
Lecturer: How To Probate an Estate, November 2004
Author: When Mom and Dad Wonâ€™t Move â€“ Sweeping the Minefield of Long Distance Caregiving, Business West, August 2004
Lecturer: National Multiple Sclerosis Society Legal Clinic, June 2004
Lecturer: Staying in Control: Avoiding Guardianship with Advance Directives, July and August 2004
Lecturer: Advising Elder Clients in Crisis, May 2004
Lecturer: Guardianship and How to Avoid It: The Power of Advance Planning , May 2004
Lecturer: A Map Through the Maze - An Interdisciplinary Conference for Alzheimer's Professionals, May 2004
Lecturer: Practical Medicare and Medicaid Skills in Massachusetts, April 2004
Guest: WWLP TV Senior Showcase, 11/03
Author: Brewing Elder Abuse â€“ A Recipe For Disaster, Valley Business Outlook, May 2003 & Healthcare News, August 2003
Author: How To Avoid Guardianship, Healthcare News, April 2003
Author: When You Arenâ€™t Really You: Take Steps Now to Protect Yourself From Identity Thieves, Business West, January 2003
Court-Certified GAL Training for Category D Matters, MCLE, November 2002
Author: â€˜Tis the Seasonâ€¦To Review Your Estate Plan, Prime Times, March 2002
Author: Homestead Exemption Update: WP Channels, August 2001
Author: United States v. Kirby: The Case for Appellate Review of Grants of Bail by District Court Judges in International Extradition Cases, 21 W. New Eng. L. Rev. 565 (1999)

Firm Description

Bacon & Wilson's Elder Law group is unparalleled in Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut. Clients have convenient access to its services with offices in Springfield, Westfield and Northampton. The focus is on preserving assets and protecting the rights of elders, and Bacon & Wilson boasts many successive generations as clients.

Hours

Please contact this attorney for firm hours by clicking here.

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

33 State Street
Springfield, MA 01103

9 Chapel Street
Westfield, MA 01085

31 Trumbull Road
Northampton, MA 01060

6 South East Street
Amherst, MA 01002

On the web

View Firm Website


Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
