Michael Fenton
Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C.
Practice Areas
Attorney Michael A. Fenton, a resident of Springfield, concentrates his practice in the areas of business planning, commercial real estate, estate planning and elder law.
Education and Background
Western New England University School of Law, JD, 2012; Publishing Editor, Law Review; Oliver Wendell Holmes Scholar
Western New England University School of Business, MBA, 2011
Providence College, BA in Political Science, cum laude, 2009; Phi Sigma Alpha
Attorney Fenton has extensive experience in law, business, and politics. In 2010 he was elected to the Springfield City Council. In 2014 he became the youngest person in history to be elected as President to the Springfield City Council. Mr. Fenton is extremely active in the Western Massachusetts community and is passionate about serving his clients' needs.
Professional and Community Activities
ROCA, Inc., Advisory Board Member, 2014 – present
Springfield City Council, Councilor, 2010 – present
Mason Wright Foundation, Corporator, 2012 – present
Suit Up Springfield, Inc., a Director, 2015 – 2016
Save Cathedral High School, Inc., Director and Clerk, 2014 – 2016
Springfield City Council, President, 2014 – 2016
Cathedral High School Board of Trustees, Trustee, 2010 – 2013
Firm Description
SS&F is one of only a handful of law firms in Western Massachusetts with an in-depth practice devoted to the representation of elders, as well as individuals with disabling illnesses. Carol Cioe Klyman, Michael A. Fenton, Michele J. Feinstein and Stephen Sobey are frequent lecturers and writers in this field.
HoursPlease contact this attorney for firm hours by clicking here.
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
1441 Main Street
Suite 1100
Springfield, MA 01103
39 Main Street
Northampton, MA 01060
On the web
