Practice Areas

Attorney Michael A. Fenton, a resident of Springfield, concentrates his practice in the areas of business planning, commercial real estate, estate planning and elder law.

Education and Background



Western New England University School of Law, JD, 2012; Publishing Editor, Law Review; Oliver Wendell Holmes Scholar

Western New England University School of Business, MBA, 2011

Providence College, BA in Political Science, cum laude, 2009; Phi Sigma Alpha

Attorney Fenton has extensive experience in law, business, and politics. In 2010 he was elected to the Springfield City Council. In 2014 he became the youngest person in history to be elected as President to the Springfield City Council. Mr. Fenton is extremely active in the Western Massachusetts community and is passionate about serving his clients' needs.

Professional and Community Activities



ROCA, Inc., Advisory Board Member, 2014 – present

Springfield City Council, Councilor, 2010 – present

Mason Wright Foundation, Corporator, 2012 – present

Suit Up Springfield, Inc., a Director, 2015 – 2016

Save Cathedral High School, Inc., Director and Clerk, 2014 – 2016

Springfield City Council, President, 2014 – 2016

Cathedral High School Board of Trustees, Trustee, 2010 – 2013