David K Webber
Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C.
Practice Areas
Attorney David K. Webber concentrates his practice in the areas of closely held business, corporate law, real estate, trusts and estates, and bankruptcy.
Education and Background
Western New England University, J.D., 2008; member, Western New England Law Review 2006-2008
University of Massachusetts, B.A. cum laude, 1999
Highlights of his corporate work include assisting startups and entrepreneurs, representation of sellers in stock and asset sales, and negotiation and drafting of contracts of all kinds. He has extensive experience in seller-side due diligence and coordination of complex transactions including asset sales, bankruptcy sales, and real estate. He frequently works with high net worth clients and their advisors in estate planning and probate matters. Attorney Webber also assists veterans with their benefits and has successfully appealed two denial of benefits cases to the Veterans Administration.
Professional and Community Activities
Mentor at Valley Venture Mentors
University of Massachusetts Student Legal Services Office Advisory Committee
Mason Wright Foundation Board of Professional Advisors
Firm Description
SS&F is one of only a handful of law firms in Western Massachusetts with an in-depth practice devoted to the representation of elders, as well as individuals with disabling illnesses. Carol Cioe Klyman, Michael A. Fenton, Michele J. Feinstein and Stephen Sobey are frequent lecturers and writers in this field.
Main Office
1441 Main Street
Suite 1100
Springfield, MA 01103
39 Main Street
Northampton, MA 01060
