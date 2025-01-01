Practice Areas



Attorney David K. Webber concentrates his practice in the areas of closely held business, corporate law, real estate, trusts and estates, and bankruptcy.

Education and Background

Western New England University, J.D., 2008; member, Western New England Law Review 2006-2008

University of Massachusetts, B.A. cum laude, 1999



Highlights of his corporate work include assisting startups and entrepreneurs, representation of sellers in stock and asset sales, and negotiation and drafting of contracts of all kinds. He has extensive experience in seller-side due diligence and coordination of complex transactions including asset sales, bankruptcy sales, and real estate. He frequently works with high net worth clients and their advisors in estate planning and probate matters. Attorney Webber also assists veterans with their benefits and has successfully appealed two denial of benefits cases to the Veterans Administration.

Professional and Community Activities



Mentor at Valley Venture Mentors

University of Massachusetts Student Legal Services Office Advisory Committee

Mason Wright Foundation Board of Professional Advisors