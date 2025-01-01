Search Articles

Hyman Darling

Bacon & Wilson, P.C.

Hyman Darling

Bacon & Wilson, P.C.

Hyman Darling

Bacon & Wilson, P.C.

"I get tremendous satisfaction from knowing that my clients are well-advised before making important decisions. While consistently accomplishing client objectives, assisting with tax savings, preserving assets for the next generation, and maintaining family harmony, I meet my clients' goals. I strive for each client's satisfaction and comfort with his or her plan."

Hyman, Chairman of the Estate Planning, Elder Law Department is recognized as the area's preeminent estate planner. His areas of expertise include all areas of estate planning, probate and elder law.

Education:

Western New England College, J.D., 1977 Boston University, A.B., 1972

Estate Planning & Elder Bar & Court Admission: Commonwealth of Massachusetts U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts

Professional Associations & Memberships::

  • Hampden County Bar Association
  • Massachusetts Bar Association
  • Hampden County Estate Planning Council, Secretary 2002-2004
  • National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Massachusetts and National Chapters

Professional & Community Activities:

  • Reader, Mass Mutual Children Center Kindergarten/Pre K class, 2004
  • Williams College, School of Banking, Faculty Member, 1987-Present
  • MA Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Board of Directors
  • Western New England College School of Law, Adjunct Professor, Advanced Estate Planning, 1996-2002, Elder Law, 2003
  • Bay Path College, Instructor, Estate Planning and Settlement of Estates, 1998-Present
  • Jewish Family Service of Greater Springfield, 1984-2002
  • Planned Giving Committee, American Cancer Society, Member
  • Western New England College, Planned Giving Committee
  • Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Planned Giving Committee
  • Jewish Geriatric Services, Planned Giving Committee
  • Jewish Family Service Board, Member, Former President
  • Springfield Library and Museums Association, Planned Giving Committee
  • Brightside for Children, Planned Giving Committee
  • MSPCA, Planned Giving Committee
  • Multibank National of Western Massachusetts, Trust Department Head, 1980-1981
  • Holyoke Community College, Instructor, Federal Regulation of Banking Negotiable Instruments, Law and Banking, 1979-1986

Awards, Achievements & Appointments:

  • American Cancer Society's Sandra C. Labree Volunteer Values Award for Stewardship, 2003
  • Massachusetts Bar Association Community Service Award, 1991
  • Hampden County Bar Association, President, 1998
  • Voted Best Probate Attorney in Western Massachusetts, 1986-1987
  • Tax Club of Springfield, MA, President, 1985
  • Hampden County Public Administrator

Publications & Lectures:

  • Author: "Death Without the Estate Tax?," Business West, December 12, 2005
  • Lecturer: Estate Planning, November 2005
  • Lecturer: Lifetime Planning for Thousandaires and Millionaries: Protect and Maximize Your Retirement Assets, October 2005
  • Lecturer: Planning Your Ethical and Financial Future, September 2005
  • Lecturer: Getting Your Affairs In Order, May 2005
  • Lecturer: Current Status of Medicaid, April 2005
  • Lecturer: Planning for the Dying Client, April 2005
  • Lecturer: Massachusetts Understanding Special Needs Trusts, March 2005
  • Lecturer: 52nd Annual Accountants' Educational Conference of the New England States Association of Public Accountants, November 2004
  • Lecturer: Reverse Mortgages, November 2004
  • Lecturer: How To Probate an Estate, November 2004
  • Lecturer: Medicaid Planning in Massachusetts - Don't Let the Laws Catch You Off Guard!, October 2004
  • Lecturer: Planned Giving and Pet Trusts, October 2004
  • Co-Author: "Effective Planning to Transition a Business," Business West, August 2004
  • Lecturer: Long Term Care Planning, several dates and locations throughout 2004
  • Author: "New Massachusetts Estate Tax Exemptions Are Likely to Cause Hardships for the Unprepared," Quality Senior Guide, 2004
  • Author: Preparing For Incapacity The Durable Power of Attorney Helps Assure a Proper Flow of Funds Healthcare News, May 2004
  • Lecturer: General Estate Planning, May 2004
  • Lecturer: Seminar For Funeral Directors of Western Massachusetts, May 2004
  • Lecturer: Advising Elder Clients in Crisis, May 2004
  • Lecturer: Medicaid Program for Professionals, June 2004
  • Lecturer: Marriage of Same-Sex Couples: Unraveling the Legal Issues, June 2004
  • Author: "Conservators and Guardianship in MA Estate," MCLE, 1992, 1996, 2004
  • Guest: WARE Radio Medicaid Show, March 2004

Firm Description

Bacon & Wilson's Elder Law group is unparalleled in Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut. Clients have convenient access to its services with offices in Springfield, Westfield and Northampton. The focus is on preserving assets and protecting the rights of elders, and Bacon & Wilson boasts many successive generations as clients.

Hours

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

33 State Street
Springfield, MA 01103

9 Chapel Street
Westfield, MA 01085

31 Trumbull Road
Northampton, MA 01060

6 South East Street
Amherst, MA 01002

Meet Hyman Darling

Hyman Darling

Bacon & Wilson, P.C.

"I get tremendous satisfaction from knowing that my clients are well-advised before making important decisions. While consistently accomplishing client objectives, assisting with tax savings, preserving assets for the next generation, and maintaining family harmony, I meet my clients' goals. I strive for each client's satisfaction and comfort with his or her plan."

