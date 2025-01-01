"I get tremendous satisfaction from knowing that my clients are well-advised before making important decisions. While consistently accomplishing client objectives, assisting with tax savings, preserving assets for the next generation, and maintaining family harmony, I meet my clients' goals. I strive for each client's satisfaction and comfort with his or her plan."

Hyman, Chairman of the Estate Planning, Elder Law Department is recognized as the area's preeminent estate planner. His areas of expertise include all areas of estate planning, probate and elder law.

Education:

Western New England College, J.D., 1977 Boston University, A.B., 1972

Estate Planning & Elder Bar & Court Admission: Commonwealth of Massachusetts U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts

Professional Associations & Memberships::

Hampden County Bar Association

Massachusetts Bar Association

Hampden County Estate Planning Council, Secretary 2002-2004

National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Massachusetts and National Chapters

Professional & Community Activities:

Reader, Mass Mutual Children Center Kindergarten/Pre K class, 2004

Williams College, School of Banking, Faculty Member, 1987-Present

MA Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Board of Directors

Western New England College School of Law, Adjunct Professor, Advanced Estate Planning, 1996-2002, Elder Law, 2003

Bay Path College, Instructor, Estate Planning and Settlement of Estates, 1998-Present

Jewish Family Service of Greater Springfield, 1984-2002

Planned Giving Committee, American Cancer Society, Member

Western New England College, Planned Giving Committee

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Planned Giving Committee

Jewish Geriatric Services, Planned Giving Committee

Jewish Family Service Board, Member, Former President

Springfield Library and Museums Association, Planned Giving Committee

Brightside for Children, Planned Giving Committee

MSPCA, Planned Giving Committee

Multibank National of Western Massachusetts, Trust Department Head, 1980-1981

Holyoke Community College, Instructor, Federal Regulation of Banking Negotiable Instruments, Law and Banking, 1979-1986

Awards, Achievements & Appointments:

American Cancer Society's Sandra C. Labree Volunteer Values Award for Stewardship, 2003

Massachusetts Bar Association Community Service Award, 1991

Hampden County Bar Association, President, 1998

Voted Best Probate Attorney in Western Massachusetts, 1986-1987

Tax Club of Springfield, MA, President, 1985

Hampden County Public Administrator

Publications & Lectures: