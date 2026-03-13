How Can We Protect Home Sale Proceeds to Supplement Income?

How Can We Protect Our Assets if We Become Incapacitated?
My wife and I are in our 60's and have had to deal with aging parents who made some poor financial decisions later in life...Read more
It is a common and stressful dilemma: being “house-rich and cash-poor.” At 72 and 81, your priority should be your quality of life and making your hard-earned equity work for you, rather than the other way around.
Because you have a living trust and reside in different states, there are specific strategies to protect that cash so it lasts for your needs while still honoring your goal of leaving an inheritance for your children.
The best way to protect the proceeds from the sale of a home is to avoid paying Uncle Sam a large cut in capital gains taxes.
Since you already have a living trust, you don’t necessarily need to dismantle it. You can simply shift the form of the asset.
This is the big worry for many seniors. If one of you needs nursing home care later, Medicaid has strict asset limits.
|Feature
|Keeping the Home
|Selling and Investing Proceeds
|Monthly Expenses
|High (Taxes, insurance, upkeep)
|Low (No property costs)
|Liquidity
|Low (Locked in equity)
|High (Available for medical/living)
|Tax Impact
|Ongoing property taxes
|One-time capital gains (if over $250,000)
|Inheritance
|House goes to kids
|Remaining cash goes to kids
To make this money last, consider these low-risk options for the proceeds:
Since you live in neighboring states, ensure your trust is valid in both states. While most states honor trusts from others, state-specific situs (location) laws regarding property taxes and Medicaid eligibility can vary wildly.
You may also qualify for property tax exemptions for seniors in your current states, which could buy you some time while you decide whether to sell.