Search Articles

Find Attorneys

Why Aren't More Older Adults Thinking About Long-Term Care?

Woman assists older gentlemen family member from his seat in an armchair in his home.Takeaways

  • Many older adults underestimate their likelihood of needing sustained, day-to-day care in their later years, and a significant portion of adults aged 50 and older are not adequately planning for long-term care.

After decades of handling our daily personal care needs without giving them a second thought, it is hard to imagine needing help with these tasks. However, research shows that about one in seven adults aged 65 or older will need help with daily care. Help with daily personal care is referred to as long-term care and too many adults assume they won’t need it.

A recent survey of American adults aged 50 to 94 by the University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging explored older adults' preparedness for long-term care. The findings indicate that many are unprepared for the financial and logistical aspects of care in a nursing home, assisted living facility, or similar type of setting, with widespread misconceptions about coverage options.

Key Survey Findings

The survey, which was conducted in August 2024, revealed some worrying data.

Perceptions and Planning:

  • Only 43 percent of adults aged 50 and older think they will need long-term care.

  • Forty-eight percent are unsure how to plan for long-term care needs.

  • Forty-five percent said the potential need for long-term care seemed too far off to plan for.

  • Just 27 percent have designated a durable power of attorney for medical care, and only 24 percent have identified potential caregivers.

  • Only 11 percent have purchased long-term care insurance.

Financial Concerns:

  • Most respondents said they were not confident they could afford long-term care services: 62 percent said they would not have enough money for nursing home care, 58 percent for assisted living care, and 51 percent for home care.

  • Notably, 62 percent mistakenly believe that Medicare covers permanent nursing home care.

Communication Gaps:

  • Only 5 percent have discussed care plans for their future with a health care provider.

  • Discussions with family about long-term care are also limited, with just 33 percent talking with a spouse or partner and 30 percent talking with children about these topics.

Not surprisingly, older adults who have a health problem or a disability are more likely to think they will need long-term care versus older adults who aren’t experiencing such limitations (57 percent versus 34 percent). The survey also revealed that adults over age 65 were more likely to think they will need long-term care than adults between 50 and 64 (45 percent versus 40 percent).

Paying for Long-Term Care

Half of the survey participants said they would rely on either their or their family’s personal financial resources if they needed to move into a nursing home permanently. Nineteen percent said they would rely on long-term care insurance.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Twenty-nine percent said they would rely on Medicaid, and 62 percent said they expected their long-term care to be covered by Medicare. The large percentage of those surveyed thinking that Medicare will cover their long-term care needs shows there is a widespread misconception about what Medicare and Medicaid cover.

Medicare vs. Medicaid for Long-Term Care Coverage

Understanding the differences between Medicare and Medicaid  is important for planning for long-term care.

Medicare

Introduced in 1965, Medicare is a federal health care program primarily for Americans who are 65 or older, as well as many individuals with disabilities. There are four basic parts that cover different areas of health care or dictate what is covered and how.

Medicare’s Part A includes coverage of hospital stays and some limited care in a skilled nursing facility under certain circumstances. However, Medicare does not cover long-term care in a nursing home, for example.

Medicaid

Medicaid is a federal- and state-level program that provides comprehensive coverage for low-income adults, children, and individuals with disabilities. Since each state manages its own Medicaid plan, covered services vary across the country. Generally, coverage includes nursing home care, home and community-based services, e.g., personal care assistance, adult day care, and, in some states, assisted living facility costs.

Medicaid eligibility is based on a person’s income and assets. Individuals must often spend down assets well ahead of applying for benefits to qualify.

Care Preferences and Decision-Making

When asked about where they would prefer to receive support with daily activities, survey respondents expressed a range of options, including:

  • Their home with family or family caregivers (52 percent)
  • Their home with paid caregivers (21 percent)
  • Their home without help (14 percent)
  • The home of a family member or caregiver friend (6 percent)
  • An assisted living facility (6 percent)
  • A nursing home (1 percent)

When asked about making decisions about their long-term care, 39 percent said they would let their family make decisions for them, but 61 percent said they would not let their family make decisions for them.

Implications of Survey

This survey found that many older Americans do not think they will need long-term care and have not made plans for how to meet and pay for long-term care needs. This suggests that there is a large portion of the population that is behind on planning for long-term care.

Additionally, many older adults think that the possibility of long-term care is too far off to plan for, and many don’t know how to plan for it. Only about a third of the adults surveyed have discussed long-term care with their spouses or children.

One of the most worrying finds of the survey is that nearly two-thirds of those surveyed think that Medicare will cover their long-term care costs. This likely contributes to many over-50 adults not having an adequate plan in place for how to pay for potential long-term care.

Planning for Long-Term Care

The University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging highlights a critical need for increased awareness and proactive planning among older adults regarding long-term care. Understanding the limitations of Medicare and the eligibility requirements of Medicaid is essential to avoid unexpected financial burdens.

Engaging in early discussions with family and health care providers, exploring insurance options, and becoming informed about available resources can better prepare individuals for future long-term care needs. Contact an elder law attorney in your area to learn about your options for long-term care planning.

For additional reading about long-term care planning, check out the following articles:


Created date: 05/06/2025

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml