Shielding Older Adults From Government-Impersonation Scams

Takeaways

Government agencies will not demand immediate payment by gift card, wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or cash. Nor will they ask for a Social Security number to “protect” benefits or determine eligibility.

Seniors and their families can reduce fraud risk by protecting personal information, verifying unexpected requests independently, and consulting someone they trust before taking action.

Report suspected fraud promptly, even if no money changed hands. If money or sensitive information was shared, contact the relevant financial institution and credit bureaus immediately.

Elder fraud has become a common form of financial exploitation across the country. Federal officials have estimated losses to be in the billions of dollars each year among older Americans, with government-impersonation schemes among the most reported types of fraud. For example, fraudsters may contact older adults and claim to be with the Social Security Administration (SSA) or the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) while trying to extract information or money from them.

Scammers do not target older adults because they are less capable. They target this population because they may assume they have savings, established credit, and less familiarity with newer digital tactics. Awareness and preparation can make it harder for scammers to succeed.

How These Scams Work

Most impersonation and fraud schemes follow a consistent pattern, regardless of the specific story a scammer uses. It generally unfolds in four stages:

Pretend. The scammer claims to represent a trusted source, such as the SSA, the HHS’s Office of the Inspector General (HHS-OIG), a bank, or a well-known company. They may already have some of the potential victim’s personal information, which makes the approach feel legitimate.

The scammer claims to represent a trusted source, such as the SSA, the HHS’s Office of the Inspector General (HHS-OIG), a bank, or a well-known company. They may already have some of the potential victim’s personal information, which makes the approach feel legitimate. Prize or problem. The scammer either offers something appealing, such as a benefit increase or a prize, or creates fear by claiming there is a serious problem, such as a suspended Social Security number or a fraud alert on an account.

The scammer either offers something appealing, such as a benefit increase or a prize, or creates fear by claiming there is a serious problem, such as a suspended Social Security number or a fraud alert on an account. Pressure. They tell the person to act immediately, often to “avoid arrest” or “protect” their benefits or accounts, leaving little time to verify the claim.

They tell the person to act immediately, often to “avoid arrest” or “protect” their benefits or accounts, leaving little time to verify the claim. Payment. The scammer requests payment or personal data through unusual channels, such as gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, cash delivered in person, or a Social Security or Medicare number provided “to confirm eligibility.”

A genuine call from the SSA or HHS-OIG will never ask a beneficiary to wire money, purchase gift cards, send cash, or disclose a Social Security number. That single rule can help older adults avoid most government-impersonation scams.

Practical Steps for Protecting Personal Data

Protecting personal information is often more effective than trying to recognize every new scam. Scammers’ tactics change constantly, but their goal remains the same: getting access to personal information or money.

Safeguard Your Most Personal Information

Personal information can be pieced together from public records, social media, data breaches, and previous contacts. Protecting key details makes it harder for scammers to create convincing requests.

Do not share sensitive information. Never provide a Social Security number, Medicare number, bank account information, or online-account password to an unsolicited caller, texter, or email sender. Caller ID can be spoofed, so a government agency’s name or number does not prove that the contact is legitimate.

Never provide a Social Security number, Medicare number, bank account information, or online-account password to an unsolicited caller, texter, or email sender. Caller ID can be spoofed, so a government agency’s name or number does not prove that the contact is legitimate. Protect important documents. Store Social Security and Medicare cards securely at home rather than carrying them daily. Shred documents containing account or benefit numbers before disposing of them.

Check With the Official Source

Always verify unexpected requests through contact information you find yourself, not through a phone number, link, or website supplied by the person who contacted you.

End the conversation. Hang up on unexpected calls claiming to be from the SSA, HHS-OIG, or the Medicare program. Then call the agency back using a number found independently on their government website.

Hang up on unexpected calls claiming to be from the SSA, HHS-OIG, or the Medicare program. Then call the agency back using a number found independently on their government website. Monitor your accounts. Create an official my Social Security account to track benefit statements and catch unauthorized changes.

Pause and Talk With Someone You Trust

Scammers use urgency, isolation, and secrecy to prevent people from evaluating a request or seeking advice.

Treat pressure as a warning sign . Legitimate agencies do not demand immediate action or ask beneficiaries to keep a conversation confidential from family members.

. Legitimate agencies do not demand immediate action or ask beneficiaries to keep a conversation confidential from family members. Ask for help without fear or blame. Talk with a trusted family member, friend, or caregiver before sending money or sharing information in response to an unexpected request.

Create a Family or Caregiver Fraud-Prevention Plan

Families can reduce the risk of government-impersonation scams by agreeing in advance on how to handle unexpected calls, texts, and requests involving benefits or personal information.

Choose a trusted contact. Agree on whom the older adult will call before sending money, sharing personal information, or responding to an urgent matter. This could be a family member, friend, caregiver, attorney, or other trusted advisor.

Agree on whom the older adult will call before sending money, sharing personal information, or responding to an urgent matter. This could be a family member, friend, caregiver, attorney, or other trusted advisor. Create a family code word. A code word can help relatives confirm that an urgent call or text is genuine, especially when a scammer pretends to be a grandchild or another family member.

A code word can help relatives confirm that an urgent call or text is genuine, especially when a scammer pretends to be a grandchild or another family member. Set up account alerts. With the account holder’s permission, consider enabling notifications for large withdrawals, unusual purchases, password changes, or transfers to new recipients.

With the account holder’s permission, consider enabling notifications for large withdrawals, unusual purchases, password changes, or transfers to new recipients. Review important information together. Make sure contact information is current with banks, credit card companies, insurers, and government agencies. Knowing how to reach these organizations through official channels can make it easier to verify a suspicious request.

Open, respectful conversations can reassure older adults that they can seek help without fear of blame or embarrassment.

Limit Digital Exposure

Scammers can use information posted online to make impersonation attempts seem more personal and believable. Basic digital precautions can reduce the amount of information available to them.

Handle messages carefully. Avoid clicking links or downloading attachments in unsolicited messages, even if they appear to come from a government agency or familiar company.

Avoid clicking links or downloading attachments in unsolicited messages, even if they appear to come from a government agency or familiar company. Review privacy settings on social media accounts. Scammers often mine public posts for details, birthdays, family names, and routines that they can use to make impersonation attempts more convincing.

If You Encounter a Scam

Report suspected scams promptly, even if you recognized the fraud before sharing information or sending money. Reports can help investigators identify patterns, warn the public, and shut down schemes.

Social Security-related scams. Report online or call the SSA OIG Fraud Hotline at 1-800-269-0271.

Report online or call the SSA OIG Fraud Hotline at 1-800-269-0271. Medicare, Medicaid, or other HHS program fraud. Report fraud attempts through the HHS-OIG Hotline.

Report fraud attempts through the HHS-OIG Hotline. General fraud reports. File with the Federal Trade Commission.

If you believe you have already shared sensitive information or sent money to a scammer, contact your bank or credit card company immediately to limit further loss. Consider placing a fraud alert or credit freeze with the major credit bureaus.

The Rule That Can Prevent Most Impersonation Scams

No legitimate government agency will ever ask someone to move money to “protect” it, demand payment in gift cards or cryptocurrency, or ask for a Social Security number to determine benefit eligibility. Older adults and their families can help prevent fraud by verifying unexpected contacts and seeking advice before acting.