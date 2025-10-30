Search Articles

Medicare Open Enrollment Scams: How to Protect Yourself

Senior man on phone and on laptop, looking confused.Takeaways

  • Medicare open enrollment periods are a target for scammers who use deceptive tactics to steal personal information or enroll beneficiaries in unauthorized plans.
  • Protect yourself by being wary of unsolicited calls, emails, or visits, and by using official Medicare resources or trusted advisors for plan changes and information.

Medicare’s open enrollment period, which runs from October 15 through December 7, is the time for millions of Americans to review their health coverage, compare plans, and make changes for the upcoming year. A second open enrollment period for Medicare Advantage plans will follow from January 1 through March 31.

Unfortunately, these times also bring a surge in Medicare-related scams, as fraudsters exploit a confusing health insurance system and the flood of legitimate marketing to trick beneficiaries into giving up personal information or switching to fake plans.

How Scammers Target Medicare Recipients

During open enrollment periods, beneficiaries are bombarded with advertisements for Medicare Advantage plans and Part D prescription drug plans. This legitimate activity provides cover for scammers, who mimic real insurers and use deceptive tactics to steal personal data, commit identity theft, or enroll people in unauthorized plans. Common scams include:

  • Unsolicited phone calls or robocalls: Scammers pose as Medicare representatives or licensed agents, offering “better coverage” or claiming your current plan is expiring. They often pressure you to share your Medicare number, Social Security number, or bank account information.
  • Phishing emails and text messages: Fraudsters send messages that look official, often using Medicare logos or similar language. They may direct you to fake websites that collect your personal information.
  • Door-to-door visits: Though some legitimate insurance agents do home visits, Medicare itself never sends representatives door-to-door. Scammers may use this tactic to obtain sensitive documents or signatures.
  • High-pressure sales tactics: If someone insists you must “act now” or lose coverage, it’s a red flag. Legitimate agents are required by law to give you time to review your options and cannot enroll you without your consent.
  • Fake enrollment forms or plan offers: Some scammers mail counterfeit materials that appear to be from Medicare or well-known insurance companies. These forms often ask for personal or financial information that can later be used for fraud.

What to Know About Plan Solicitations

Remember that Medicare will never call you unsolicited to sell a plan, ask for payment, or request personal information. You should also be wary of anyone claiming to be a “Medicare representative.” Though licensed insurance agents may contact you, they must follow strict rules, including getting your permission before calling and providing clear information about the plan they represent.

To make changes to your coverage or explore new options, the safest ways to do so are:

  • Visit the official Medicare website at Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).
  • Contact your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). SHIP counselors provide free, unbiased, and confidential help with Medicare choices. Find your local program at shiphelp.org.
  • Work directly with your current plan provider using the phone number on your plan card.

How to Protect Yourself From Medicare Scams

You can minimize your risk of becoming a victim by following a few simple precautions:

  • Guard your Medicare card and number like a credit card. Only share it with trusted health care providers or verified plan representatives.
  • Hang up on unsolicited calls claiming to be from Medicare or an insurance company. Use the official number on your card to verify anything.
  • Avoid clicking on links in emails or texts about Medicare plans. Go directly to the Medicare or insurer website instead.
  • Do not feel pressured to make quick decisions. Take your time comparing plans and seeking trusted advice.
  • Report suspected scams to Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE or the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) in your state (smpresource.org).

Stay Informed, Stay Secure

Medicare’s open enrollment periods offer valuable opportunities to find better or more affordable coverage. But the same openness that benefits consumers can also be exploited by criminals. By staying vigilant, using trusted sources of information, and knowing how Medicare actually operates, you can make informed choices and avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

Additional Reading

For additional reading on topics related to Medicare, check out the following articles:


Created date: 10/30/2025

