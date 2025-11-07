How Medicare Changes in 2026 Will Affect Older Adults

How Medicare Beneficiaries Can Fight a Hospital Discharge
Medicare is rolling out several important changes in 2026 that are intended to lower prescription drug costs, strengthen consumer protections, and test new ways of managing care. If you’re enrolled in Medicare, or will be soon, here’s what you need to know.
Starting January 1, 2026, Medicare will begin using newly negotiated prices for a group of commonly used and expensive prescription drugs. These are the first medications selected under the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program.
If you take one of these drugs, you may see lower costs at the pharmacy. Savings will vary depending on the medication and your Part D plan. Check with your plan or pharmacist in late 2025 to see whether any of your prescriptions are on the negotiated list.
In 2026, the most you will have to spend out of pocket on prescription drugs covered by Medicare Part D will be $2,100. Once you reach that amount, you won’t pay anything more for covered medications for the rest of the year.
This cap on out-of-pocket costs for medications offers financial peace of mind for people with serious health conditions or expensive prescriptions. Many older adults will see significantly lower yearly drug costs compared with past years.
It’s not unusual for Medicare Advantage plan directories to list doctors or clinics incorrectly. To protect beneficiaries, Medicare is giving people who join a plan based on inaccurate provider directory information a special opportunity to switch plans.
If you enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan and later discover that your doctor or hospital was incorrectly listed as in-network, you will have three months after your coverage begins to change plans.
When you choose a plan, take screenshots or print the provider information you relied on. That documentation may help you if you need to use the special extension period to switch plans.
Medicare is testing a new prior-authorization program in six states: Arizona, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington. This pilot program will apply to certain services and equipment in traditional Medicare.
If you live in one of the pilot states, you may need prior approval for certain procedures or medical equipment. The goal is to prevent unnecessary care, but some people worry it could lead to delays. If your doctor orders something that needs approval and it’s urgent, ask about expedited review options.
If your prescription costs usually pile up early in the year, you can ask your plan to spread your costs evenly over 12 months instead of paying large amounts at once. This, option, which has been in place as of 2025, is known as the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan. It seeks to help Medicare recipients enrolled in a prescription drug plan with budgeting and will continue in 2026.
For example, someone expecting to pay $2,400 in out-of-pocket prescription drug costs may opt into the plan and divide their total cost into payments of about $200 per month. To sign up for the payment plan, review your plan’s materials or call their customer service line to ensure this option is available and suitable for your situation. (Note that some plans will automatically reenroll you each year unless you opt out.)
Here are some things older adults can do during the 2026 health care coverage enrollment period.
In 2026, Medicare brings improvements for older adults, especially related to prescription drug affordability and protections for those enrolled in Medicare Advantage. Though the prior authorization pilot program may bring some extra steps for those in pilot states, the changes are aimed at making Medicare more reliable, transparent, and affordable.
Note that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has not yet released the premium, co-pay, and deductible costs for Medicare in 2026. However, some of these costs are projected to increase, according to several sources. For example:
Again, all official final figures have yet to be released by the CMS and are due to be confirmed later this year. Check back for updates.
