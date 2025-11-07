Search Articles

Find Attorneys

How Medicare Changes in 2026 Will Affect Older Adults

The year 2026 in stylized pink letters.Takeaways

  • Medicare is implementing changes in 2026 to lower prescription drug costs, enhance consumer protections, and test new care management approaches.
  • New negotiated prices for some prescription drugs and an annual out-of-pocket cap of $2,100 for Part D covered medications will lead to lower drug costs for many enrollees.
  • A new special enrollment period will protect beneficiaries who choose a Medicare Advantage plan based on inaccurate provider directory information.
  • A prior authorization pilot program will be implemented in six states for certain services and equipment in traditional Medicare.
  • Beneficiaries can opt to spread their prescription drug costs evenly over 12 months.

Medicare is rolling out several important changes in 2026 that are intended to lower prescription drug costs, strengthen consumer protections, and test new ways of managing care. If you’re enrolled in Medicare, or will be soon, here’s what you need to know.

Lower Negotiated Prices for Some Prescription Drugs

Starting January 1, 2026, Medicare will begin using newly negotiated prices for a group of commonly used and expensive prescription drugs. These are the first medications selected under the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program.

What This Means for You

If you take one of these drugs, you may see lower costs at the pharmacy. Savings will vary depending on the medication and your Part D plan. Check with your plan or pharmacist in late 2025 to see whether any of your prescriptions are on the negotiated list.

Annual Cap on Prescription Drug Costs

In 2026, the most you will have to spend out of pocket on prescription drugs covered by Medicare Part D will be $2,100. Once you reach that amount, you won’t pay anything more for covered medications for the rest of the year.

Why This Matters

This cap on out-of-pocket costs for medications offers financial peace of mind for people with serious health conditions or expensive prescriptions. Many older adults will see significantly lower yearly drug costs compared with past years.

New Safety Net for Choosing a Medicare Advantage Plan

It’s not unusual for Medicare Advantage plan directories to list doctors or clinics incorrectly. To protect beneficiaries, Medicare is giving people who join a plan based on inaccurate provider directory information a special opportunity to switch plans.

How It Works

If you enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan and later discover that your doctor or hospital was incorrectly listed as in-network, you will have three months after your coverage begins to change plans.

Tip

When you choose a plan, take screenshots or print the provider information you relied on. That documentation may help you if you need to use the special extension period to switch plans.

Prior Authorization Pilot Program in Six States

Medicare is testing a new prior-authorization program in six states: Arizona, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington. This pilot program will apply to certain services and equipment in traditional Medicare.

What This Means for You

If you live in one of the pilot states, you may need prior approval for certain procedures or medical equipment. The goal is to prevent unnecessary care, but some people worry it could lead to delays. If your doctor orders something that needs approval and it’s urgent, ask about expedited review options.

Option to Spread Drug Costs Throughout the Year

If your prescription costs usually pile up early in the year, you can ask your plan to spread your costs evenly over 12 months instead of paying large amounts at once. This, option, which has been in place as of 2025, is known as the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan. It seeks to help Medicare recipients enrolled in a prescription drug plan with budgeting and will continue in 2026.

For example, someone expecting to pay $2,400 in out-of-pocket prescription drug costs may opt into the plan and divide their total cost into payments of about $200 per month. To sign up for the payment plan, review your plan’s materials or call their customer service line to ensure this option is available and suitable for your situation. (Note that some plans will automatically reenroll you each year unless you opt out.)

What Older Adults Should Do

Here are some things older adults can do during the 2026 health care coverage enrollment period.

  • Review your current list of medications and your current plan during open enrollment to make sure you’re getting the best prices.
  • Ensure that your current health care provider and preferred pharmacy are still in-network, especially if you are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. Keep documentation if you rely on Medicare’s plan directory when picking a plan.
  • Ask your doctor’s office whether any of your services will require prior authorization in 2026, especially if you live in a pilot state.
  • Consider using the monthly drug payment option if you expect high medication costs.
  • Make sure your plan has your most up-to-date contact information on file. You don’t want to miss out on notices about network updates, renewals, or other changes to your plan.

In 2026, Medicare brings improvements for older adults, especially related to prescription drug affordability and protections for those enrolled in Medicare Advantage. Though the prior authorization pilot program may bring some extra steps for those in pilot states, the changes are aimed at making Medicare more reliable, transparent, and affordable.

Projected 2026 Costs (Subject to Final CMS Announcement)

Note that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has not yet released the premium, co-pay, and deductible costs for Medicare in 2026. However, some of these costs are projected to increase, according to several sources. For example:

  • The Medicare Part B monthly premium is projected to be $206.50 (up from $185 in 2025), and the annual deductible about $288 (versus $257 in 2025).
  • The Medicare Part D plan deductible is expected to rise as well, to a maximum of about $615 (up from $595 in 2025).

Again, all official final figures have yet to be released by the CMS and are due to be confirmed later this year. Check back for updates.

Additional Reading

For additional reading on topics related to Medicare, check out the following articles:

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State


Created date: 11/07/2025

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

Ensure Your Elder Law Attorney Understands Medicaid Planning
2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

How Medicare Changes in 2026 Will Affect Older Adults
Older Adults, Veterans Affected by Reduced SNAP Benefits
Medicare Open Enrollment Scams: How to Protect Yourself
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml