Proposed Rule Threatens Housing Assistance for Older Adults

HUD defines “work-eligible” as residents ages 18 to 61 who are not disabled, pregnant, primary caretakers of children under 6, or college students, among other exempted categories. Acceptable “work activities” include not just employment, but also job training, education, community service, and child care.

In plain terms, some working-age adults without disabilities could be required to have a job to keep their housing, and some families could face limits on how long they can receive assistance. The proposed rule would allow work requirements of up to 40 hours per week, and term limits as short as two years.

The proposed rule would allow Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) and HUD-assisted property owners to require certain adults to work to receive housing assistance. It would also let them set time limits on how long some families can stay in the program. The rule would apply to residents in public housing and those receiving assistance through:

For millions of Americans, federal housing assistance means the difference between a stable home and living on the street. A proposed rule announced in March 2026 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) could change the terms under which that help is provided. The rule would introduce, for the first time on a broad scale, work requirements and time limits across the country’s major rental assistance programs.

Importantly, this rule gives PHAs and property owners the flexibility to implement work requirements, term limits, both, or neither. It establishes guardrails that agencies choosing to act must follow, while still allowing flexibility to adopt alternative standards within those boundaries.

Why HUD Says the Rule Is Needed

HUD Secretary Scott Turner has framed the proposal as a way to promote self-reliance and make housing available to more families. “Housing assistance was never meant to trap work-able individuals on government support their entire lives,” Turner said. Instead, he described it as a temporary stepping stone toward financial independence. He added that the proposal would “expand access for deserving families on waiting lists, while still preserving protections for elderly and disabled households.”

HUD notes that it currently serves only about a quarter of those eligible and in need of housing support. The agency argues that helping some working-age residents move toward self-sufficiency could free up housing for others on long waiting lists.

The department also points to results from pilot programs. For example, the Housing Authority of the County of San Bernardino, part of HUD’s “Moving to Work” initiative, tested a five-year term limit for nonelderly, nondisabled households using vouchers. According to HUD, the program was associated with higher earned income, increased full-time employment, and a drop in unemployment among participants.

What Critics Are Saying

Not everyone is convinced that the proposal is a good idea. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), for example, strongly opposes the rule. One recent analysis estimates that a two-year time limit would cause 3.3 million people to lose their rental assistance, including more than 1.5 million children.

Some economists have also questioned whether the rule’s requirements are realistic. To qualify for housing assistance, households typically earn very low incomes – often around 30 percent of their area’s median income. But the proposal assumes that within two years, participants could raise this income enough to no longer need help.

In practical terms, that would mean more than doubling their income in a very short time – something that rarely happens in the U.S. job market. Experts say this kind of sustained wage growth is highly unlikely for most workers.

Critics also note that the rule does not include additional funding to help residents meet these new expectations. At the same time, housing agencies and property owners would still be expected to provide support services, but without clear funding to pay for them.

What This Means for Older Americans

On the surface, the rule appears to protect seniors. It clearly exempts seniors and people with disabilities from any work or time limits. That means a retiree in public housing or using a housing voucher would not, under the proposed rule, face a work requirement or a deadline to move out.

But advocates for older adults say the reality is more complicated. LeadingAge, a national association representing aging services providers, has expressed concerns about how the rule could affect the workforce that supports older adults. Many home health aides, nursing assistants, and other caregivers rely on affordable housing themselves. If they are subject to new work requirements or time limits, they could lose housing stability, potentially making it even harder to recruit and retain workers in an already short-staffed field.

There are also concerns about people in their late 50s. Under the rule, “work-eligible” adults include those between the ages of 18 and 61. That means someone who is 59 or 60 years old (too young to qualify as a “senior” under HUD’s definition) could still be required to work up to 40 hours per week. This could be difficult for people dealing with age-related health challenges that don’t meet the official definition of a disability.

In addition, advocates worry the rule could create new bureaucratic hurdles. Because disability status would now affect eligibility, more residents may need to formally document their conditions. For older adults, this could create paperwork burdens and uncertainty in an already complex system.

What Happens Next

After the public comment period, which ends on May 1, 2026, HUD will review feedback before deciding whether to finalize, revise, or withdraw the proposal. Anyone can submit comments through the Federal eRulemaking Portal.

Given the scale of the changes and the volume of opposition already emerging from housing advocates, the rule is likely to face significant scrutiny, and possibly legal challenges, before it takes effect.

For now, residents of public housing and voucher programs, especially older adults living close to the age thresholds, should pay close attention to what their local housing authority decides and consider making their voices heard before May 1.

Additional Reading

For additional reading on topics related to housing and older adults, check out the following articles: