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Living Your Best Possible Life After a Dementia Diagnosis

Adult son kneels to speak with his mother who is living with dementia.Takeaways

  • A dementia diagnosis changes life — it does not define it. A strengths-based approach helps people living with dementia keep purpose, identity, and dignity at the center of care.
  • Person-centered, palliative dementia care looks at the whole person. It supports emotional well-being, spiritual needs, physical health, medical comfort, social connection, and family relationships — not just symptoms or decline.
  • Support groups are a practical, high-impact resource for both patients and caregivers. They reduce isolation, provide real-world coping strategies, and create a space where people can speak openly and feel understood.
  • Supporters can make day-to-day life better with simple, consistent actions. Listen patiently, focus on preserved abilities, stay connected, include the person with dementia in decisions, and keep routines and meaningful activities in place.
  • Caregivers need to find support, too — and planning helps. Preventing burnout and learning what to expect (including future decision-making needs) can reduce crisis-driven choices and strengthen the whole care network.

A dementia diagnosis can feel like a door closing. But for the millions of people living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, as well as for their family members and friends, a growing movement in care is pushing back against that narrative. The message: a diagnosis does not define a life.

Seeing the Whole Person

Traditional approaches to dementia care have often focused on what is lost, such as memory, independence, and cognitive function. That can leave people feeling like their future has been decided for them.

As explained in a recent webinar led by the National Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center (NADRC), a more compassionate and effective approach turns that lens around. Palliative care (specialized medical care focused on comfort, symptom relief, and quality of life) and person-centered care models begin with a simple but powerful premise: a person living with dementia is still a full human being with emotional needs, spiritual beliefs, physical health, social connections, and family relationships that matter deeply.

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Rather than addressing solely what is wrong, this approach asks questions like “What is important to you? What brings you joy? What do you still want to accomplish?” The answers vary widely from person to person, and that’s the point.

Care built around individual goals and strengths not only looks different from a one-size-fits-all plan, but the outcomes are also better.

What Person-Centered, Palliative Dementia Care Looks Like

Person-centered care is a philosophy woven through every interaction, from medical appointments to daily activities at home. It is built around the individual’s routines, values, and goals — not just the diagnosis — and addresses several interconnected areas of a person’s life:

  • Emotional well-being. Dementia can bring fear, grief, frustration, and social isolation. Acknowledging and validating these feelings, rather than minimizing them, helps people feel seen and reduces anxiety.
  • Spiritual life. For many people, faith, meaning, and purpose are central to identity. Honoring spiritual practices, rituals, and beliefs provides comfort and continuity, even as one’s memory changes.
  • Medical care. Comprehensive medical support includes not just treating the disease but also managing pain, monitoring medications, and addressing other health conditions that affect quality of life.
  • Physical health and activity. Movement, nutrition, sleep, and sensory engagement all affect mood, cognition, and function. Modified exercise, meaningful activities, and time outdoors can make a significant difference.
  • Social connection. Human beings need one another. Peer support groups, where people with dementia meet others who truly understand their experience, can help reduce isolation and foster resilience, humor, and hope.
  • Family and caregiving relationships. Dementia affects entire families. Caregivers can benefit from education, support groups of their own, and practical tools for navigating the emotional and logistical demands of the role.

The Power of Support Groups

One of the most practical and powerful resources available to both people with dementia and their caregivers, according to the webinar presenters, is peer support groups. These gatherings, whether in person or virtual, offer something that professional care alone cannot: the knowledge that you are not alone.

For people living with dementia, support groups provide a space to share experiences, exchange coping strategies, and simply enjoy social connection with others who understand what they are going through. For caregivers, they offer a lifeline in the form of a place to receive encouragement, learn new skills, and speak honestly about the exhaustion, grief, and love that define the caregiving experience.

What Supporters Can Do

Friends, family members, and professional caregivers can play an essential role in helping someone with dementia live their life to the fullest. Some of the most meaningful things supporters can do include:

  • Listen without rushing. Give the individual time to express themselves. Patience communicates respect.
  • Focus on what they can do, rather than on what they can’t do. Celebrate preserved abilities and interests rather than emphasizing limitations.
  • Stay connected. Regular visits, phone calls, or simple shared activities maintain the relationship and reduce isolation.
  • Ask the person what they want. Involve the person who is living with dementia in decisions about their life as much as possible.
  • Take care of yourself first. Caregiver burnout is real. Seeking your own support is not a luxury — it is a necessity.
  • Learn and prepare for the future. Understanding the stages of dementia and what to expect helps families plan proactively and reduces crisis-driven decision-making.

Resources

The following organizations offer resources, education, and support for individuals living with dementia and those who care for them.

For People Living With Dementia and Their Caregivers

  • Alzheimer’s Association. The largest voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Offers a 24/7 helpline (800-272-3900), local support groups, care consultations, and an extensive online resource library.
  • Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Provides education, support services, and a free memory screening program. Reach its national toll-free helpline at 866-232-8484.
  • Alzheimers.gov. The federal government’s central resource for information on Alzheimer’s and related dementias, including finding local services, caregiver resources, and clinical trials.
  • Caregiver Action Network. Provides education, peer support, and resources for family caregivers.
  • AARP Caregiver Resource Center. Offers tools, guides, and a helpline (877-333-5885) to assist family caregivers with planning, communication, and self-care.

Specialized Programs

  • NADRC. Offers free webinars, toolkits, issue briefs, and resources for individuals, caregivers, and community organizations. Resources include guides on person-centered care, faith-based dementia programs, and support for people living with dementia.
  • Riverside Health Martha W. Goodson Center. Offers comprehensive, person-centered memory care services, including free Memory Care Navigation, caregiver support groups, a GUIDE model program for eligible patients, and an e-Learning Resource Center.
  • Eldercare Locator. Connects older adults and caregivers with local services including transportation, meals, respite care, and support groups. Contact trained staff by phone or text at 800-677-1116.

A Final Word

A dementia diagnosis means a change in life, not the end of life. With the right support, the right mindset, and access to the right resources, people living with dementia can continue to find meaning, connection, and joy. The goal of strengths-based, person-centered care is not to deny the challenges of the disease. It instead seeks to ensure that the whole person, not just their diagnosis, remains at the center of every decision, every relationship, and every day.

For additional reading on topics related to dementia, check out the following articles:


Created date: 06/08/2026

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