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If you’re receiving care through a skilled nursing facility, home health agency, or outpatient rehabilitation center, there may come a day when your provider hands you a form titled “Notice of Medicare Non-Coverage,” or NOMNC. Don’t panic, but don’t ignore it either. Here’s what it means and what you can do.
An NOMNC is an official notice that your Medicare-covered care is ending. Your provider, whether that’s a nursing facility, home health agency, hospice, or comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation facility, is required by law to give you this notice at least two days before your Medicare-covered services end.
The notice is meant to protect you. It tells you when coverage will end, why, and, most importantly, that you have the right to appeal.
Providers issue an NOMNC when they believe your condition no longer meets Medicare’s coverage criteria. Medicare generally covers skilled care, meaning care that requires the expertise of a nurse or therapist. Once your provider determines you no longer need that level of care, they’re required to notify you that coverage is ending.
This doesn’t necessarily mean your care was inappropriate or that Medicare will agree with the provider. It simply means the provider has made a judgment call that Medicare coverage no longer applies.
Generally, the BFCC-QIO will give you a decision by the close of business the day after it gets the information it needs to make a decision. If the reviewer agrees coverage should continue, Medicare keeps paying. If they side with the provider, your coverage ends, but you can still request a second-level appeal by a Qualified Independent Contractor.
Receiving an NOMNC can feel alarming, especially while you’re recovering from an illness or surgery. But the notice is also your opportunity to push back if you believe the decision is wrong. Act quickly, use the appeal process, and don’t hesitate to involve your doctor and family in the decision.
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