How to Respond to a Notice of Medicare Non-Coverage (NOMNC)

Takeaways

An NOMNC is a required notice that Medicare-covered services are set to end soon — not a bill.

You can request a free, expedited appeal, but you must act fast.

To avoid being billed while the review is pending, file by noon the day before coverage ends.

Involve your doctor quickly; documentation can support continued coverage.

If your appeal is denied, a second-level appeal may still be available.

If you’re receiving care through a skilled nursing facility, home health agency, or outpatient rehabilitation center, there may come a day when your provider hands you a form titled “Notice of Medicare Non-Coverage,” or NOMNC. Don’t panic, but don’t ignore it either. Here’s what it means and what you can do.

What Is an NOMNC?

An NOMNC is an official notice that your Medicare-covered care is ending. Your provider, whether that’s a nursing facility, home health agency, hospice, or comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation facility, is required by law to give you this notice at least two days before your Medicare-covered services end.

The notice is meant to protect you. It tells you when coverage will end, why, and, most importantly, that you have the right to appeal.

Why You Might Receive an NOMNC

Providers issue an NOMNC when they believe your condition no longer meets Medicare’s coverage criteria. Medicare generally covers skilled care, meaning care that requires the expertise of a nurse or therapist. Once your provider determines you no longer need that level of care, they’re required to notify you that coverage is ending.