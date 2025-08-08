How Charitable Remainder Trusts Fit into an Estate Plan

Charitable Remainder Trusts: Income for Life and a Good Deed at Death
Would you be more inclined to give to charity if you could turn your assets into steady income, avoid an immediate tax bill, and leave a legacy for a worthy cause?
A charitable remainder trust (CRT) can do exactly that. This estate planning tool blends philanthropy with financial strategy, allowing you or your beneficiaries to receive income for a set term. The remaining assets eventually go to charity.
For the right individual, a CRT can check multiple boxes: funding retirement, reducing taxes, diversifying investments, and making a meaningful charitable gift — but it’s not for everyone. CRTs are irrevocable, complex to administer, and ultimately pass their remaining value to charity rather than to your loved ones.
Recent legislation makes this an especially good time to review how CRTs work, their pros and cons, and whether they might make sense in your estate plan.
More Americans are aligning their spending and investments with their personal values, an approach often called “intentional” or “conscious” spending.
For example, 82 percent told Harris Poll that their values play a role in their financial decisions. Ad platform Givsly found that over 88 percent of U.S. consumers purchase from brands that embody their values, and that a quarter of Americans in 2025 consider a brand’s values more today than they did five years ago.
Despite positive signs about U.S. charitable giving tied to stock market gains, the long-term philanthropic trend in this country remains downward. The share of Americans who give to charity has fallen, in part due to declining trust in charities and partly due to waning economic confidence. When times are good, people tend to give more. When the economic outlook tightens, so do wallets.
But the connection between finances and philanthropy isn’t quite so simple. Americans clearly still want to put their money where their mouths — and their values — are. Two-thirds say they’re even willing to pay more for brands that reflect their values.
Americans’ giving spirit isn’t going away, but it is changing. For many, donations might just be a matter of finding the right mix of intentional spending and financial planning, a balance that a CRT can help achieve.
CRTs are tax-exempt, so they can sell appreciated assets without triggering immediate capital gains taxes. That means you can, say, convert a highly appreciated stock or investment property into an income stream while avoiding an upfront tax hit.
If you hold a large position in a single stock or asset, a CRT can also help you diversify your portfolio, because the trust can sell the concentrated asset and reinvest the proceeds across a broader range of investments. You may opt to serve as trustee, which gives you control over how the trust assets are invested.
In addition, you’ll be eligible for a partial charitable income tax deduction in the year you fund the CRT. The deduction amount depends on your age, the trust payout rate, current IRS discount rates, and other factors. And although the trust itself is irrevocable, you may be able to change the charitable beneficiary if your philanthropic priorities shift.
Since assets transferred to a CRT are no longer considered part of your personal estate, they can lead to a reduction in potential estate taxes as well.
To summarize, a CRT lets you convert appreciated assets into a steady income stream, reduce or defer taxes, and diversify your portfolio, and leave a meaningful charitable gift.
While there’s plenty of upside, CRTs are not without potential drawbacks. When deciding whether a CRT is right for you, consider the following:
With these pros and cons in mind, a CRT may be a good fit if you:
Review your estate plan every few years or when there is a major change to your family circumstances or the law. Two laws from the past few years could affect the use of CRTs in your estate plan and the charitable legal landscape more generally:
Factors within your family, the law, and charities can all affect the suitability of a charitable remainder trust in your estate plans. Review your plan, including whether a CRT — or another type of trust — belongs in it.