Search Articles

Find Attorneys

Living Trust vs. Irrevocable Trust: What's the Difference?

  • April 29th, 2026

Wooden tiles spell out Living Trust on a tabletop alongside eyeglasses.Trusts can be useful tools to protect your assets, save on estate taxes, or set aside money for a family member. You may be considering adding this kind of legal document to your own estate plan. Before you commit to establishing a trust, make sure you understand the differences between revocable (living) and irrevocable trusts. Each type of trust offers its own advantages and downsides, depending on their purpose.

These two main types of trusts differ in structure and with regard to taxes. However, both serve as tools for setting aside your hard-earned assets and then passing them on according to your specific wishes. They can protect one’s property, safeguard a family’s financial future, and provide tax-saving strategies.

Revocable Trust vs. Irrevocable Trust: Differences in StructureA side-by-side comparison chart titled 'Living Trust vs. Irrevocable Trust.' Under Living Trust, it lists: Grantor can change terms, Assets are part of grantor's estate, and No protection from lawsuits or creditors. Under Irrevocable Trust, it lists: Grantor cannot change terms, Assets are not part of grantor's estate, and Protection from lawsuits and creditors.

Once you establish an irrevocable trust, you cannot cancel or revoke it. The person creating the trust, sometimes called the “grantor,” transfers assets into the trust and permanently gives up all claims to them. A trustee then carries out the instructions spelled out in the trust. Any changes to the terms of the trust document require the consent of the trust’s beneficiaries.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

In contrast, a revocable or living trust offers more flexibility. The grantor of a living trust still owns and controls the assets and can make changes at any time. A living trust also has a trustee. This individual would take over management of the trust if the owner is no longer capable of doing so.

Note that an institution can serve in the role of a trustee.

Can an Irrevocable Trust Be Changed?

You may worry that you will not be able to make any adjustments to an irrevocable trust if your wishes change over time. In fact, it is possible to create a new trust with revised terms. You can then move the assets from the original trust into it.

Read more about this process of modifying an irrevocable trust, through decanting, in another article.

What Is the Difference Between Revocable and Irrevocable Trusts With Regard to Taxes?

Both types of trusts offer tax advantages, although these differ in key ways.

As an irrevocable trust is considered a separate entity, it must have its own tax returns filed annually under its tax ID number. Irrevocable trusts can incur additional costs if a certified public accountant (CPA) is necessary for tax preparation.

Because it is a trust and not an individual, the irrevocable trust can’t qualify for the various deductions and exemptions that individuals can claim on their returns. Also, higher rates apply at lower income levels.

For example, an irrevocable trust is subject to the highest federal tax rate of 37 percent if its income exceeds $15,200 in 2024. (Note that this is a much lower ceiling than for individuals. The maximum tax rate for an individual would begin after $609,350 of ordinary income, as of 2024.)

Assets within a living trust, however, are still considered the property of the trust owner. Any income you earn from this type of trust is filed along with your other income.

Also, the assets of the trust belong to the owner’s estate. This means they are taxed accordingly upon the owner’s death. For this reason, wealthy families may choose to transfer a portion of their assets into an irrevocable trust. This can help in keeping the value of their estate below federal and state exemptions.

Protecting Assets in the Future

One key advantage of irrevocable trusts is that lawsuits and creditors cannot access their assets. A living trust offers no such protection because the trust assets are still part of the owner’s property.

Living trusts are an option for people who don't need all the layers of protection but still want to set up some provisions for the future. A living trust works well to set aside assets should the grantor ever become unable to manage their finances in the future, potentially because of illness or old age.

With this type of trust, the grantor controls the property while they are competent. The trustee can take over this function if the grantor loses this capacity.

Work With an Estate Planning Attorney

You may be trying to navigate specific considerations, such as planning for estate taxes or protection from creditors. Perhaps you are looking to provide for the future well-being of a family member who has a disability. In certain cases, an irrevocable trust might be the better way to go. An experienced estate planner will have the best answers and estate planning tools to suit your particular circumstances.

Keep in mind that this is general advice only. An estate planner in your state versus another state may treat specific situations differently, as state laws vary. Contact a local estate planning attorney for advice on how to handle your situation using different types of trusts. Find a qualified attorney near you today for further guidance.

For additional reading, consider checking out the following articles:


Created date: 01/15/2020

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaidâ€™s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaidâ€™s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After Iâ€™m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the stateâ€™s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parentsâ€™ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

New Law Caps Home Equity for Medicaid Long-Term Care
Ensure Your Elder Law Attorney Understands Medicaid Planning
2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparentsâ€™ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparentsâ€™ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicareâ€™s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VAâ€™s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

New Law Caps Home Equity for Medicaid Long-Term Care
What to Do If You Lose Your Medicare Advantage Plan
How Do 3 Names on a CD Affect Medicaid Eligibility?
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml