Living Trust 101: What It Is and How It Is Set Up

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A living trust (usually a revocable living trust) is a legal tool that can help your loved ones avoid probate and can make it easier for someone you trust to manage assets if you become incapacitated (unable to manage your affairs).
This guide explains what a living trust is, what it does (and doesn’t do), and the practical steps to set one up — including the most important step many families miss: funding the trust.
In everyday conversation, “living trust” usually means a revocable living trust (often shortened to “revocable trust”).
Living: created during your lifetime
By contrast, irrevocable trusts generally can’t be changed once created. Irrevocable trusts can be used for specialized goals (including some long-term care planning strategies), but they work differently than the “standard” living trust most families mean when they ask about a living trust.
A trust is a legal arrangement through which one person (or an institution) holds legal title to property for another person.
The person who creates the trust is often called the grantor (or donor).
With a revocable living trust, you can often serve as:
all at the same time.
A living trust can hold many types of assets, such as real estate, bank accounts, investments, and certain valuable personal property. (Retirement accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs are often handled through beneficiary designations rather than being retitled into a trust.)
The most common reason people create a living trust is to help their loved ones avoid probate.
Probate is the court-supervised process of validating a will and transferring probate assets to heirs. Probate can be time-consuming, public, and expensive — especially when there are family conflicts or complicated assets.
Assets titled in a properly set up and funded living trust can usually pass to beneficiaries without a probate court having to supervise that transfer.
A living trust can also help if you become unable to manage your financial affairs.
If you have a co-trustee or a successor trustee, that person may be able to step in and manage trust assets with less friction than a family member trying to rely on a financial power of attorney. In practice, some banks and institutions are more comfortable dealing with trustees than with older powers of attorney.
A living trust is powerful, but it isn’t a cure-all; for example:
It doesn’t automatically reduce estate taxes for most families.
The secret to making a living trust work is to fund it. Funding means retitling assets — whether real estate, bank accounts, or investment accounts — in the name of the trust. All too often, people sign trust documents and then never transfer the assets. If assets aren’t in the trust, the trust may not control them.
A Practical Funding Checklist
The exact steps depend on your state and your financial institutions, but the common categories include:
Bank accounts: Your bank will have trust account paperwork. Some accounts can be retitled; others require opening a new trust account and moving funds.
Financial institutions often require titling that looks like: “[Your name] as Trustee of the [Trust name] dated [date].”
Your attorney can help you confirm the exact wording for your trust.
If you intend to refinance your property or take out a line of credit, ask your attorney whether it’s easier to do that before transferring the property into the trust. Some lenders require property to be temporarily transferred out of the trust to close a new loan.
Even with a well-drafted, well-funded trust, beneficiary designations can send assets in a different direction.
Common examples include:
That’s why it’s smart to periodically update beneficiary designations.
Many people sign a “pour-over will” along with a living trust. A pour-over will generally says that if you die owning assets outside the trust, those assets should be transferred (“poured over”) into the trust.
This can help to keep your overall plan consistent. But if assets have to pour over through a will, that usually means those assets still have to go through probate first.
A good living trust document doesn’t just say who inherits. It also answers practical questions, such as:
When does the successor trustee take over?
Do I still need a will if I have a living trust? Often, yes; a will can cover assets outside the trust and can nominate guardians for minor children.
Can I change my living trust later? Usually, yes — that’s one reason revocable trusts are popular.
A living trust can be an excellent tool for avoiding probate — but it only works well when it’s set up correctly and funded.
For help drafting and funding a living trust that fits your state’s rules and your family’s needs, work with a qualified estate planning attorney near you today.