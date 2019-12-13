Living Trust 101: What It Is and How It Is Set Up

all at the same time.

With a revocable living trust, you can often serve as:

The person who creates the trust is often called the grantor (or donor).

A trust is a legal arrangement through which one person (or an institution) holds legal title to property for another person.

By contrast, irrevocable trusts generally can’t be changed once created. Irrevocable trusts can be used for specialized goals (including some long-term care planning strategies), but they work differently than the “standard” living trust most families mean when they ask about a living trust.

In everyday conversation, “living trust” usually means a revocable living trust (often shortened to “revocable trust”).

This guide explains what a living trust is, what it does (and doesn’t do), and the practical steps to set one up — including the most important step many families miss: funding the trust.

A living trust (usually a revocable living trust) is a legal tool that can help your loved ones avoid probate and can make it easier for someone you trust to manage assets if you become incapacitated (unable to manage your affairs).

A living trust can hold many types of assets, such as real estate, bank accounts, investments, and certain valuable personal property. (Retirement accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs are often handled through beneficiary designations rather than being retitled into a trust.)

What a Living Trust Does (And Why People Use It to Avoid Probate)

The most common reason people create a living trust is to help their loved ones avoid probate.

Probate is the court-supervised process of validating a will and transferring probate assets to heirs. Probate can be time-consuming, public, and expensive — especially when there are family conflicts or complicated assets.

Assets titled in a properly set up and funded living trust can usually pass to beneficiaries without a probate court having to supervise that transfer.

Incapacity Planning: A Second Major Benefit

A living trust can also help if you become unable to manage your financial affairs.

If you have a co-trustee or a successor trustee, that person may be able to step in and manage trust assets with less friction than a family member trying to rely on a financial power of attorney. In practice, some banks and institutions are more comfortable dealing with trustees than with older powers of attorney.

What a Living Trust Does Not Do

A living trust is powerful, but it isn’t a cure-all; for example:

It doesn’t automatically reduce estate taxes for most families.

It doesn’t replace a will (many people still need a will for “left out” assets and guardianship nominations for minor children).

(many people still need a will for “left out” assets and guardianship nominations for minor children). It doesn’t automatically control everything . Retirement accounts, life insurance, and payable-on-death (POD)/transfer-on-death (TOD) accounts usually pass by beneficiary designation.

. Retirement accounts, life insurance, and payable-on-death (POD)/transfer-on-death (TOD) accounts usually pass by beneficiary designation. It doesn’t guarantee there will be no conflict, but clear planning can reduce confusion.

Funding a Living Trust (The Step Most People Miss)

The secret to making a living trust work is to fund it. Funding means retitling assets — whether real estate, bank accounts, or investment accounts — in the name of the trust. All too often, people sign trust documents and then never transfer the assets. If assets aren’t in the trust, the trust may not control them.

A Practical Funding Checklist

The exact steps depend on your state and your financial institutions, but the common categories include:

Bank accounts: Your bank will have trust account paperwork. Some accounts can be retitled; others require opening a new trust account and moving funds.

Brokerage and investment accounts: A similar process — your custodian will provide forms.

A similar process — your custodian will provide forms. Real estate: Often requires a new deed transferring the property into the trust, plus any required supporting documents.

Often requires a new deed transferring the property into the trust, plus any required supporting documents. Vehicles: Rules vary by state; ask your attorney what’s typical.

Rules vary by state; ask your attorney what’s typical. Personal property: Many plans use a written assignment of household items and personal effects.

Many plans use a written assignment of household items and personal effects. Safe deposit boxes: Ask the bank how access works after death or incapacity.

Retitling Language Matters

Financial institutions often require titling that looks like: “[Your name] as Trustee of the [Trust name] dated [date].”

Your attorney can help you confirm the exact wording for your trust.

Real Estate and Refinancing Caution

If you intend to refinance your property or take out a line of credit, ask your attorney whether it’s easier to do that before transferring the property into the trust. Some lenders require property to be temporarily transferred out of the trust to close a new loan.

Don’t Forget Beneficiary Designations

Even with a well-drafted, well-funded trust, beneficiary designations can send assets in a different direction.

Common examples include:

IRAs and 401(k)s

life insurance

annuities

POD and TOD accounts

That’s why it’s smart to periodically update beneficiary designations.

Pour-Over Wills: A Backstop

Many people sign a “pour-over will” along with a living trust. A pour-over will generally says that if you die owning assets outside the trust, those assets should be transferred (“poured over”) into the trust.

This can help to keep your overall plan consistent. But if assets have to pour over through a will, that usually means those assets still have to go through probate first.

What to Consider in Setting Up a Living Trust

A good living trust document doesn’t just say who inherits. It also answers practical questions, such as:

When does the successor trustee take over?

How is loss of capacity defined?

What investment powers does the trustee have?

Can the trust pay debts and expenses?

Can anyone remove or replace the trustee?

What information (accountings/statements) must be provided to beneficiaries?

If beneficiaries are minors, should distributions be held until a later age?

FAQ

Do I still need a will if I have a living trust? Often, yes; a will can cover assets outside the trust and can nominate guardians for minor children.

Can I change my living trust later? Usually, yes — that’s one reason revocable trusts are popular.

Does a living trust protect assets from Medicaid or nursing home costs? Not necessarily: A standard revocable living trust typically does not shield assets for Medicaid eligibility purposes. If long-term care planning is a goal, see whether a home in a trust is considered an asset by Medicaid and speak with an estate planning attorney.

Work With an Estate Planning Attorney

A living trust can be an excellent tool for avoiding probate — but it only works well when it’s set up correctly and funded.

For help drafting and funding a living trust that fits your state’s rules and your family’s needs, work with a qualified estate planning attorney near you today.