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Will You Owe a Gift Tax This Year?

  • October 6th, 2023

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Editor’s Note: Updated in 2026. The annual gift tax exclusion and lifetime gift and estate tax exemption figures in this article reflect the 2026 tax year.

Takeaways

  • Most people won’t owe gift tax. You may still need to file IRS Form 709 if you give more than the annual limit to one person.
  • In 2026, you can give up to $19,000 per person per year without reporting the gift.
  • The lifetime exemption is $15 million (as of 2026). Gift tax is usually owed only after you exceed this amount over your lifetime.
  • Some gifts don’t count toward the limit, including tuition or medical bills paid directly to the school or health care provider.
  • Gifts to a U.S.-citizen spouse and to charities are usually exempt.

The rules surrounding taxes on gifts often create confusion. Be sure you understand the nuts and bolts of the gift tax, including when a gift tax form needs to be filed.

What Is the 2026 Gift Tax Exclusion?

The annual gift tax exclusion is $19,000 for 2026. This means that any person who gave away $19,000 or less to any one individual (anyone other than their spouse) in 2026 does not have to report the gift or gifts to the Internal Revenue Services (IRS). 

Any person who gave away more than $19,000 to any one person in 2026, however, is technically required to file an IRS Form 709, the gift tax return. But just because you are required to file a Form 709 doesn't mean you necessarily have to; this depends on your past gift-giving history.

Lifetime Gift Tax Exemption

The IRS allows you to give away a total of $15 million during your lifetime (as of 2026) before a gift tax is owed. This $15 million exclusion means that even if you are technically required to file a Form 709 because you gave away more than $19,000 to any one person last year, you will owe taxes only if you have given away more than a total of $15 million in the past.

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As a result, the filing of a Form 709 is irrelevant for most people because most people don't have $15 million to give away. 

How to Avoid Gift Taxes

For those who have the means, there are several ways to give away more than $15 million over a lifetime without owing taxes. Keep in mind that Form 709 is only required when you give away more than the annual exclusion amount.

For example, a married couple with a married child can give away $76,000 in one year without having to report the gift:

Each parent gives the child and the child's spouse $19,000 each. If a couple did this for 25 years, they would have given away $1.9 million without even having to report the gifts, much less having them count against their lifetime $15 million exclusion. It would also be possible for the couple to give away $152,000 within a short span of time — $76,000 in December and $76,000 in January of the next calendar year.

(Note that if both spouses have made gifts, each must file a separate Form 709.)

The Type of Gift Matters

Another way for a gift to be exempted from reporting requirements, no matter the gift's size, is to pay for someone else's medical care or school tuition. The money must be paid directly to the school, university, or health care provider to be exempt. Pre-payments can often be made as soon as the person is admitted to the school (educational institutions include not just colleges but also nursery schools, private grade schools, or private high schools).

However, if you contribute to someone else's 529 college savings plan, you are subject to the $19,000 gift exclusion rule. A special regulation in the tax code enables a donor to use up five years' worth of their exclusions and gift $95,000 (in 2026) to a 529 at one time.

Gifts to a Spouse or Charity

Gifts to a spouse are usually not subject to any federal gift taxes as long as your spouse is a citizen of the United States. If your spouse is not a U.S. citizen, you can give only $194,000 without reporting the gift (in 2026). Anything over that amount is a taxable gift and should be reported on Form 709.

If you have given away property other than money, like stock, you have to report that on your gift return, too, if the value is more than $19,000. If the stock has gone up in value since you bought it, you report the value as of the date that you gave it away.

You may want to inform the recipient that the basis, or the amount that you bought the stock for, becomes their basis, as it is used to determine the profit or loss when the property is sold.

Finally, tax-deductible gifts made to charities need not be reported on a gift tax return unless the donor retains some interest in the gifted property.

Work With an Estate Planning Attorney

For more information on gift taxes, speak with an estate planning attorney near you.

Estate planning attorneys can provide valuable guidance on navigating gift taxes by helping you understand the rules and regulations that apply to your specific situation. They can assist in determining the fair market value of your gifts, ensuring compliance with tax laws, and advising on strategies to minimize your tax liabilities. In addition, they can help you structure your gifts in a way that maximizes benefits for both you and the recipient, while also addressing any potential future tax implications.

Read more about gift and estate taxes in the following articles:


Created date: 03/07/2007

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