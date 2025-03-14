Search Articles

Find Attorneys

How IRS Layoffs May Affect Your Taxes and Estate Planning

Sign reading Internal Revenue Service on federal building in Washington, D C.Takeaways

  • The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is likely to see a continuing reduction in its workforce under the second Trump administration.

  • Some experts assert that dramatic reductions in IRS staff could potentially lead to delayed tax return processing, reduced customer support, and diminished enforcement efforts. It may also result in less IRS guidance on estate planning strategies.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is facing significant workforce reductions as part of the second Trump administration’s broader initiative to downsize the federal government. Plans are reportedly underway to cut up to half of the employees through layoffs, attrition, and buyout offers.

In addition to workforce reductions, the Trump administration plans to lend some IRS employees to the United States Department of Homeland Security to support immigration enforcement efforts. This reallocation could further strain the agency’s capacity to fulfill its primary functions and result in lost tax revenue, experts say.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

This reduction in personnel aligns with a series of mass layoffs across many federal agencies, including the Department of Education and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Former IRS commissioners and tax professionals have expressed concerns that such substantial cuts could devastate the agency’s functionality, undermining taxpayer compliance and confidence in the tax system.

The cuts are taking place after several years of efforts to shore up the agency’s workforce and capabilities. Under former President Joe Biden, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 had allocated $74.9 billion to the IRS over 10 years. Most of the funding was to be spent on enforcement activities, including hiring IRS agents and upgrading technology. As of 2024, the IRS workforce had grown to a total of more than 100,000 employees.

However, Congress began making cuts to the IRS Inflation Reduction Act funding in late 2024 as part of the year-end stopgap spending bill.

Potential Effects on Taxpayer Services

The anticipated reduction in IRS staff is expected to have repercussions for taxpayers, according to experts. These may include:

  • Delayed Tax Return Processing. With fewer employees, the IRS may struggle to process tax returns promptly, leading to delays in issuing refunds.
  • Reduced Customer Support. Cuts to personnel could result in longer wait times for taxpayers seeking assistance, making it more challenging to resolve tax-related issues.
  • Diminished Enforcement. A smaller workforce may hinder the IRS’ ability to enforce tax laws, potentially leading to decreased tax compliance. It could also result in a broader tax gap, which is the difference between the amount of taxes owed to the government and the amount actually paid.

In a letter that House Democrats sent to the acting IRS commissioner earlier this month, the group asserted that agency layoffs “could exacerbate existing challenges faced by an already overburdened agency and threatens to undermine the IRS’ capacity to serve the American people effectively, including ensuring that taxpayers receive timely services and refunds.”

Implications for Estate Planning

The IRS layoffs could have significant implications for estate planning, particularly in areas such as estate tax processing, audits, and the administration of trusts.

Delays in Estate Tax Return Processing

If you’re handling the estate of a deceased loved one, you may need to file IRS Form 706 (the U.S. Estate Tax Return) if the estate exceeds the federal exemption threshold (which is $13.99 million in 2025). With fewer IRS employees, processing times for estate tax returns may slow down, leading to delays in settling estates and distributing inheritances. This could be a serious issue for beneficiaries who rely on assets from the estate for financial stability.

Increased Risk of Errors or Audits

Though IRS enforcement may weaken overall, estate tax audits are often a high priority since they involve large sums of money. If fewer experienced IRS agents are available to review complex estate tax filings, there may be an increased likelihood of errors — both on the taxpayers’ side and the IRS’ side. This could lead to drawn-out disputes, requiring executors and beneficiaries to invest more time and resources in resolving tax issues.

Challenges in Trust Administration

Many estate plans include trusts to manage wealth and reduce tax burdens. IRS staff reductions could mean slower processing of tax returns for trusts, which may affect the timing of distributions. If your estate plan relies on certain IRS determinations (such as private letter rulings for complex trusts), expect longer wait times.

Less IRS Guidance on Estate Planning Strategies

Estate planning often involves navigating complex tax laws. The IRS regularly issues rulings and guidance that help estate planners and attorneys make informed decisions. With layoffs and potential disruptions in IRS operations, there may be fewer resources available to provide clarity on evolving estate tax laws, leaving individuals with more uncertainty when planning their estates.

What You Can Do

To minimize the effects of IRS staffing shortages on your estate plan, there are a few things you can do, including the following:

  • File returns promptly to help avoid delays. Consider filing electronically through Direct File if you qualify for it. The free service is available in 25 states.
  • Ensure accurate record-keeping to reduce the risk of audits or disputes.
  • Consult an estate planning attorney, tax advisor, or certified public accountant to help you navigate potential IRS processing slowdowns.
  • Consider proactive tax strategies, such as gifting assets during your lifetime, to reduce estate tax exposure.

The IRS workforce reductions may cause disruptions, but proper planning can help mitigate their effects on your estate and ensure a smoother transfer of wealth to your loved ones.

Planning Ahead With Estate Planning

During times of uncertainty, it is as important as ever to plan ahead. Work with an experienced estate planning attorney near you so that you can set the best course for financial stability and leave the best legacy possible. Consulting with an estate planner also helps ensure that you are executing the estate planning documents that are most suitable for your unique situation. Your estate plan may include a will, trust, health care and financial powers of attorney, and other key legal documents.

For additional reading about estate and tax planning, check out the following articles:


Created date: 03/14/2025

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml