Matthew Bollman graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Economics in 1995. He then attended the University of Denver, College of Law and graduated with a Juris Doctor in 2000. His areas of practice are Estate Planning, Probate/Trust Administration, Elder Law, Medicaid Planning, and VA Pension Planning.
Firm Description
We provide comprehensive Estate Planning, Probate/Trust Administration and Elder Law for residents of Iowa. Specifically, we practice in the following areas: Elder Law, Medicaid Planning, VA Pension Planning, Asset Protection Planning, Guardianships, Wills and Trusts, Probate and Estate Administration.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
1415 28th Street
Suite 160
West Des Moines, IA 50266
1635 Associates Drive
Suite 102
Dubuque, IA 52002
450 1st Street SW
Suite 102
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
2414 18th Street
Bettendorf, IA 52722
