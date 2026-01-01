A Huntsville native, Emily provides quality legal services and personalized care to seniors, individuals with special needs, and their families. She holds a Master of Laws in Estate Planning and Elder Law, which gives her a unique edge in assisting clients. Emily is a proud member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), a Councilwoman for the Elder Law Section of the Alabama State Bar, and the Elder Law Professor at the Birmingham School of Law. She sits on the Boards of Parkinson's Dynamics and the Madison County Volunteer Lawyers.

Emily serves her clients in the areas of Elder Law, Estate Planning, Special Needs Planning, and comprehensive Probate and Trust Administration Services.