AARP Announces Its Top 100 Places to Live for Older Adults

San Francisco skyline at sunrise.Takeaways

  • AARP publishes an annual Top 100 Places to Live for Older Adults list that evaluates communities based on 61 indicators across seven categories. The categories focus on Housing, Neighborhood, Transportation, Environment, Health, Engagement, and Opportunity.
  • Top-ranking communities in 2025 included such communities as San Francisco, California, and Arlington County, Virginia.
  • According to AARP, key factors for a livable community for seniors include affordable housing, reliable transportation options, and access to quality health care.

Finding the right community to live in is an important decision, especially for older adults who may be on a fixed income or have limited mobility. Though there may not be a perfect community, most aging Americans are likely to find some communities that meet most of their needs. To help older adults find a place to call home, AARP compiles an annual list based on several factors and categorized by community size.

In December 2025, AARP released its latest Top 100 Places to Live for Older Adults list. The ranking comes from AARP’s Livability Index, which evaluates communities using indicators that reflect quality of life for residents of all ages, with particular relevance for older adults.

How the Index Works

This AARP index scores places using 61 indicators in seven key categories:

  • Housing. Affordability and availability of housing options for people of all ages and physical abilities
  • Neighborhood. Walkability, safety, and access to shops, groceries, restaurants, libraries, and other essentials
  • Transportation. Access to public transit, walking and cycling options, and overall mobility
  • Environment. Air quality, pollution levels, and community preparedness for climate-related issues
  • Health. Access to quality health care, opportunities for exercise, and healthy living infrastructure
  • Engagement. Opportunities for community involvement, social interaction, nondiscrimination protections, and internet access
  • Opportunity. Availability of jobs with living wages, multigenerational engagement, and good schools

These categories help capture what a community offers not just for basic needs, but for a fulfilling, connected, and healthy life for people of all ages.

Top Picks in 2025

The list is broken into four groups by population size. For 2025, the top communities in each group were:

  • Very large (500,000+ population). San Francisco, California – Known for abundant health care access, cultural opportunities, and transit options
  • Large (100,000 – 499,999). Arlington County, Virginia – Praised for transit, engagement opportunities, and being accessible
  • Midsize (25,000 – 99,999). Cliffside Park, New Jersey – Convenient access to jobs, grocery stores, parks, farmers markets, and other amenities
  • Small (5,000 – 24,999). Great Neck Plaza, New York – High marks in the neighborhood and transportation categories

Many other communities, from bustling metro counties to small towns, also made it into the top 100. The list includes a mix of well-known cities and up-and-coming places that emphasize livability for older adults.

What Makes a Place Great for Older Adults?

AARP considered seven categories of livability that are especially important for older adults.

Affordable, Accessible Housing

Older adults often want housing that:

  • Costs less relative to local income levels
  • Offers a range of options (single-story homes, apartments with elevators, supportive living options)
  • Allows aging in place without needing to move far from community and support networks

Walkable, Neighborly Communities

Neighborhood design matters:

  • Walkable streets with nearby grocery stores, parks, and services make daily life easier and safer
  • Safety and good community spaces help older adults stay active and connected

Transportation Options

Many older adults value:

  • Reliable public transit
  • Sidewalks and bike paths
  • Ride-services and other transit options that support independence if they no longer drive

Access to Quality Health and Wellness Resources

Adults are at higher risk of developing adverse health conditions and chronic diseases as they age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Access to health care providers, hospitals, fitness centers, and opportunities for physical activity can help improve quality of life and longevity for this population.

Social Engagement and Inclusion

A strong community for older adults also offers:

  • Cultural events, volunteer opportunities, and community centers
  • Policies that support nondiscrimination and diversity
  • High levels of civic engagement and internet access for staying connected

Environmental Quality and Preparedness

Clean air, safe outdoor spaces, and planning for extreme weather help ensure safe, sustainable living conditions as people age.

Multigenerational Community With Opportunities

Communities that score well in this category offer:

  • Opportunities to work or volunteer
  • Engagement between generations
  • Strong local services and amenities that support a wide range of ages and needs

Beyond the Top 100: Using the Index to Evaluate Any Community

AARP’s December 2025 Top 100 Places to Live for Older Adults list highlights communities, from big to small, across the United States that are shaping up to be great places to live in one’s later years. Whether through accessible housing, robust transportation, vibrant cultural life, or access to health care and connections, these places help make aging safer, healthier, and more fulfilling.

This list can be a helpful guide for people planning relocation or retirement, or who want to learn what factors contribute to a high quality of life, particularly later in life.

The AARP Livability Index isn’t just for comparing cities. It can also serve as a diagnostic tool for evaluating any potential move, allowing users to align their location with their specific needs and values. The tool itself allows users to input any address or ZIP code in the U.S. to receive a score and detailed breakdown across the seven categories.

This feature is invaluable for older adults who are considering staying in their current homes or moving to a location not featured on the Top 100 list.

Key index features include the following:

  • Customized Search. Enter an address to see how your specific neighborhood ranks.
  • Category Deep Dive. View indicators such as park access and cost of living relative to income to understand a community’s strengths and weaknesses.
  • Weighted Scoring. You can customize the index to emphasize certain categories based on personal priorities. For example, transportation may be more important to you than housing cost.

Additional Reading

For additional reading on topics of interest to older adults, check out the following articles:


Created date: 01/20/2026

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml