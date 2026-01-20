AARP Announces Its Top 100 Places to Live for Older Adults

Takeaways

AARP publishes an annual Top 100 Places to Live for Older Adults list that evaluates communities based on 61 indicators across seven categories. The categories focus on Housing, Neighborhood, Transportation, Environment, Health, Engagement, and Opportunity.

Top-ranking communities in 2025 included such communities as San Francisco, California, and Arlington County, Virginia.

According to AARP, key factors for a livable community for seniors include affordable housing, reliable transportation options, and access to quality health care.

Finding the right community to live in is an important decision, especially for older adults who may be on a fixed income or have limited mobility. Though there may not be a perfect community, most aging Americans are likely to find some communities that meet most of their needs. To help older adults find a place to call home, AARP compiles an annual list based on several factors and categorized by community size.

In December 2025, AARP released its latest Top 100 Places to Live for Older Adults list. The ranking comes from AARP’s Livability Index, which evaluates communities using indicators that reflect quality of life for residents of all ages, with particular relevance for older adults.

How the Index Works

This AARP index scores places using 61 indicators in seven key categories:

Housing. Affordability and availability of housing options for people of all ages and physical abilities

Neighborhood. Walkability, safety, and access to shops, groceries, restaurants, libraries, and other essentials

Transportation. Access to public transit, walking and cycling options, and overall mobility

Environment. Air quality, pollution levels, and community preparedness for climate-related issues

Health. Access to quality health care, opportunities for exercise, and healthy living infrastructure

Engagement. Opportunities for community involvement, social interaction, nondiscrimination protections, and internet access

Opportunity. Availability of jobs with living wages, multigenerational engagement, and good schools

These categories help capture what a community offers not just for basic needs, but for a fulfilling, connected, and healthy life for people of all ages.

Top Picks in 2025

The list is broken into four groups by population size. For 2025, the top communities in each group were:

Very large (500,000+ population). San Francisco, California – Known for abundant health care access, cultural opportunities, and transit options

Large (100,000 – 499,999). Arlington County, Virginia – Praised for transit, engagement opportunities, and being accessible

Midsize (25,000 – 99,999). Cliffside Park, New Jersey – Convenient access to jobs, grocery stores, parks, farmers markets, and other amenities

Small (5,000 – 24,999). Great Neck Plaza, New York – High marks in the neighborhood and transportation categories

Many other communities, from bustling metro counties to small towns, also made it into the top 100. The list includes a mix of well-known cities and up-and-coming places that emphasize livability for older adults.

What Makes a Place Great for Older Adults?

AARP considered seven categories of livability that are especially important for older adults.

Affordable, Accessible Housing

Older adults often want housing that:

Costs less relative to local income levels

Offers a range of options (single-story homes, apartments with elevators, supportive living options)

Allows aging in place without needing to move far from community and support networks

Walkable, Neighborly Communities

Neighborhood design matters:

Walkable streets with nearby grocery stores, parks, and services make daily life easier and safer

Safety and good community spaces help older adults stay active and connected

Transportation Options

Many older adults value:

Reliable public transit

Sidewalks and bike paths

Ride-services and other transit options that support independence if they no longer drive

Access to Quality Health and Wellness Resources

Adults are at higher risk of developing adverse health conditions and chronic diseases as they age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Access to health care providers, hospitals, fitness centers, and opportunities for physical activity can help improve quality of life and longevity for this population.

Social Engagement and Inclusion

A strong community for older adults also offers:

Cultural events, volunteer opportunities, and community centers

Policies that support nondiscrimination and diversity

High levels of civic engagement and internet access for staying connected

Environmental Quality and Preparedness

Clean air, safe outdoor spaces, and planning for extreme weather help ensure safe, sustainable living conditions as people age.

Multigenerational Community With Opportunities

Communities that score well in this category offer:

Opportunities to work or volunteer

Engagement between generations

Strong local services and amenities that support a wide range of ages and needs

Beyond the Top 100: Using the Index to Evaluate Any Community

AARP’s December 2025 Top 100 Places to Live for Older Adults list highlights communities, from big to small, across the United States that are shaping up to be great places to live in one’s later years. Whether through accessible housing, robust transportation, vibrant cultural life, or access to health care and connections, these places help make aging safer, healthier, and more fulfilling.