AARP Announces Its Top 100 Places to Live for Older Adults

Giving Your Home to Your Children Can Have Tax Consequences
Many people wonder if it is a good idea to give their home to their children. While it is possible, giving away a house can h...Read more
Finding the right community to live in is an important decision, especially for older adults who may be on a fixed income or have limited mobility. Though there may not be a perfect community, most aging Americans are likely to find some communities that meet most of their needs. To help older adults find a place to call home, AARP compiles an annual list based on several factors and categorized by community size.
In December 2025, AARP released its latest Top 100 Places to Live for Older Adults list. The ranking comes from AARP’s Livability Index, which evaluates communities using indicators that reflect quality of life for residents of all ages, with particular relevance for older adults.
This AARP index scores places using 61 indicators in seven key categories:
These categories help capture what a community offers not just for basic needs, but for a fulfilling, connected, and healthy life for people of all ages.
The list is broken into four groups by population size. For 2025, the top communities in each group were:
Many other communities, from bustling metro counties to small towns, also made it into the top 100. The list includes a mix of well-known cities and up-and-coming places that emphasize livability for older adults.
AARP considered seven categories of livability that are especially important for older adults.
Older adults often want housing that:
Neighborhood design matters:
Many older adults value:
Adults are at higher risk of developing adverse health conditions and chronic diseases as they age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Access to health care providers, hospitals, fitness centers, and opportunities for physical activity can help improve quality of life and longevity for this population.
A strong community for older adults also offers:
Clean air, safe outdoor spaces, and planning for extreme weather help ensure safe, sustainable living conditions as people age.
Communities that score well in this category offer:
AARP’s December 2025 Top 100 Places to Live for Older Adults list highlights communities, from big to small, across the United States that are shaping up to be great places to live in one’s later years. Whether through accessible housing, robust transportation, vibrant cultural life, or access to health care and connections, these places help make aging safer, healthier, and more fulfilling.
This list can be a helpful guide for people planning relocation or retirement, or who want to learn what factors contribute to a high quality of life, particularly later in life.
The AARP Livability Index isn’t just for comparing cities. It can also serve as a diagnostic tool for evaluating any potential move, allowing users to align their location with their specific needs and values. The tool itself allows users to input any address or ZIP code in the U.S. to receive a score and detailed breakdown across the seven categories.
This feature is invaluable for older adults who are considering staying in their current homes or moving to a location not featured on the Top 100 list.
For additional reading on topics of interest to older adults, check out the following articles: