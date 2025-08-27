Search Articles

Find Attorneys

Will Paying Rent to My Son in Advance Affect My Medicaid?

  • August 27th, 2025
Q
I recently sold my condo and moved into a condo owned by my son. We made a very loose rental agreement. He wanted $2,000 per month for rent, and I wanted to keep my living expenses easy to manage. I am 90 years old and have trouble with the computer age. To make it easier on myself. I transferred $200,000 to him to pay my rent for the next 8 to10 years. Unfortunately, this winter, my son suddenly died, and my rent payments have gone to his wife. Should I need Medicare in the future, how will this transfer of funds affect my Medicare eligibility?
A

This is an important question, and it’s a common area of confusion. It appears you are asking about how a large financial transfer could affect your eligibility for benefits.

It’s crucial to clarify the distinction between Medicare and Medicaid, as they have very different rules regarding assets and eligibility.

  • Medicare is a federal health insurance program for people age 65 or older and certain younger people with disabilities. It is not a needs-based program. This means that your income and assets, including the money you transferred to your son, do not affect your eligibility for Medicare coverage (Medicare Part A, B, and D). However, your income can affect the premium you pay for Medicare Parts B and D.
  • Medicaid is a joint federal and state program that provides health coverage to people with limited income and resources. It is a needs-based program. Medicaid is the program that has strict rules about assets and financial transfers, especially when a person needs help paying for long-term care, such as nursing home care or in-home care.

How the Transfer Affects Your Eligibility

The $200,000 you transferred to your son will not affect your Medicare eligibility. Your eligibility for Medicare is based on your age and work history, not on your assets.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

However, if you ever need to apply for Medicaid to help with the costs of long-term care, the transfer of funds will be a significant factor.

Medicaid has a “lookback” period, which in most states is five years (60 months). When you apply for Medicaid for long-term care, the state will review all financial transactions you made during this period.

  • The Problem: The $200,000 you gave your son may be considered a “gift” or a “transfer for less than fair market value.” Even though you had a rental agreement, it would likely not be considered a legitimate business expense by Medicaid because you were prepaying many years of rent. Medicaid may assume you transferred this money to qualify for benefits.
  • The Penalty: If Medicaid determines that the transfer was made to reduce your assets, they will impose a penalty period of ineligibility. The length of this penalty is calculated by dividing the amount you transferred ($200,000) by the average monthly cost of a nursing home in your state. This could result in a long period where you would be ineligible for Medicaid and would have to pay for your long-term care out of pocket.

Key Takeaway and Next Steps

  1. Don’t worry about your Medicare. Your eligibility for Medicare is secure.
     
  2. Be aware of Medicaid. If you think you might need to apply for Medicaid for long-term care in the future, the transfer of funds to your son – which have now transferred to his wife – could create significant problems.
     
  3. Consult an elder law attorney in your area. This is the most important step you can take. An elder law attorney can help you understand the specific rules in your state and advise you on how to best protect your finances and your future care. They can help you with strategies such as creating a promissory note with your daughter-in-law to formalize the pre-payment of rent, which may help with a Medicaid application.

Disclaimer: This information is for educational purposes only and is not legal advice. The rules for Medicare and Medicaid are complex and can vary by state. You should consult with a qualified legal professional to discuss your specific situation.


Last Modified: 08/27/2025

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Will Medicaid Take My Mom's Mobile Home After She Dies?
What Happens to Your Debts When You Die in Wisconsin?
Will Paying Rent to My Son in Advance Affect My Medicaid?
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml