Will Paying Rent to My Son in Advance Affect My Medicaid?

This is an important question, and it’s a common area of confusion. It appears you are asking about how a large financial transfer could affect your eligibility for benefits.

It’s crucial to clarify the distinction between Medicare and Medicaid, as they have very different rules regarding assets and eligibility.

Medicare is a federal health insurance program for people age 65 or older and certain younger people with disabilities. It is not a needs-based program. This means that your income and assets, including the money you transferred to your son, do not affect your eligibility for Medicare coverage (Medicare Part A, B, and D). However, your income can affect the premium you pay for Medicare Parts B and D.

Medicaid is a joint federal and state program that provides health coverage to people with limited income and resources. It is a needs-based program. Medicaid is the program that has strict rules about assets and financial transfers, especially when a person needs help paying for long-term care, such as nursing home care or in-home care.

How the Transfer Affects Your Eligibility

The $200,000 you transferred to your son will not affect your Medicare eligibility. Your eligibility for Medicare is based on your age and work history, not on your assets.