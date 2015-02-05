What Is an Executor of a Will?

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When someone passes away, there are often far more tasks to complete than simply reading the will. Bank accounts must be located, bills paid, taxes filed, and property transferred to the right people. The person (or institution) in charge of coordinating these tasks is typically the executor of the will.
An executor (sometimes called a personal representative) is the person or organization responsible for carrying out the instructions in a deceased person’s will and completing the legal and financial steps needed to wrap up their estate.
In many cases, the will names an executor (and, ideally, at least one backup). However, being named as an executor in a will does not automatically give someone legal authority immediately.
Typically, the executor’s authority begins when the probate court formally appoints them. The court may issue documents (often called “letters testamentary” or similar wording) that allow the executor to act on behalf of the estate — for example, to access accounts, sell property when permitted, or deal with financial institutions.
If there is no will — or if the named executor can’t serve — the court generally appoints someone else as administrator. Learn more in a related article about who can serve as executor and what courts typically consider.
Executors are often surprised by how many small tasks are involved. The details depend on the estate, but the bigger picture is fairly consistent. Steps generally include the following:
Many estates go through the probate process, which is the court-supervised process for settling certain assets. For a clearer picture of the court process itself, read more about the timeline of how probate typically unfolds.
For a deeper dive into the executor’s responsibilities, including common pitfalls, read about what is required of an executor.
A common source of family conflict is confusion about what the executor is “allowed” to do.
In general, an executor can:
In general, an executor cannot:
If you’re named executor and you’re also inheriting, that’s often allowed — but it can create tension. Clear communication and strong recordkeeping help reduce disputes.
There isn’t one universal timeline. Some estates can be wrapped up relatively quickly, while others take a year or longer.
Factors that can slow down estate administration include:
For a more detailed discussion of timing, check out this article.
Executors are often entitled to reimbursement for legitimate out-of-pocket expenses such as travel or document fees and compensation for their work, depending on what the will says and what state law allows.
The process and amount can vary widely. Some states set fee schedules; other states rely on “reasonable” compensation; and some wills specify how an executor will be paid. In many cases, the probate court can review or approve executor compensation.
The best protection for an executor is excellent documentation. Keep receipts and a simple log of completed tasks, and be sure to separate estate funds from personal funds.
Handling taxes is one of the areas where executors most commonly seek professional help — and for good reason.
At a high level:
For more detail aimed at survivors, executors, and administrators, the IRS also posts on its website Publication 559, which offers guidance to executors and others on preparing federal tax returns. Because tax rules can get complicated quickly (especially if the estate earns income after death), consider working with a tax professional and coordinating with the estate planning attorney.
Being named as executor does not always mean you must serve. If the person who named you executor is still alive, you can ask them to update their will and name someone else. If the person has passed away, you may be able to decline the role or resign, but you’ll usually need to follow a formal process through the probate court.
Some estates are relatively straightforward, but many are not. Legal advice can be especially helpful when:
Note that the American Bar Association’s guidelines for individual executors resource can also offer helpful insights on general best practices.
Not everything passes through the probate process. Some property transfers automatically by title or beneficiary designation (for example, many retirement accounts and life insurance policies), while other assets may require probate.
If your goal is to reduce court involvement and make things easier for your loved ones, it helps to understand probate versus nonprobate assets and options such as payable-on-death (POD) and transfer-on-death (TOD) designations.
Serving as an executor is an important role, but it can be time-consuming. With a clear plan, careful recordkeeping, and the right professional support, you may be better able to manage the responsibilities of the role.
If you have been named executor (or you are choosing one for your own estate plan), an experienced estate planning attorney can help you understand your duties, avoid common missteps, and move the process forward with fewer surprises.