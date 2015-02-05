What Is an Executor of a Will?

Typically, the executor’s authority begins when the probate court formally appoints them. The court may issue documents (often called “letters testamentary” or similar wording) that allow the executor to act on behalf of the estate — for example, to access accounts, sell property when permitted, or deal with financial institutions.

In many cases, the will names an executor (and, ideally, at least one backup). However, being named as an executor in a will does not automatically give someone legal authority immediately.

An executor (sometimes called a personal representative) is the person or organization responsible for carrying out the instructions in a deceased person’s will and completing the legal and financial steps needed to wrap up their estate.

When someone passes away, there are often far more tasks to complete than simply reading the will. Bank accounts must be located, bills paid, taxes filed, and property transferred to the right people. The person (or institution) in charge of coordinating these tasks is typically the executor of the will .

If there is no will — or if the named executor can’t serve — the court generally appoints someone else as administrator. Learn more in a related article about who can serve as executor and what courts typically consider.

What an Executor Does

Executors are often surprised by how many small tasks are involved. The details depend on the estate, but the bigger picture is fairly consistent. Steps generally include the following:

Locate the original will and file it with the probate court if required

Notify the heirs and, in many cases, handle legally required notices to creditors

Secure the deceased person’s home, safeguard valuables, forward mail, and prevent waste or theft

Identify what the person owned (e.g., accounts, real estate, vehicles) and obtain appraisals when needed

Open an estate account when appropriate; keep estate funds separate and maintain clear records

Pay ongoing expenses such as utilities and insurance and valid creditor claims, following states rules and timelines

Coordinate the final individual income tax return and any required estate tax filings

Distribute property to the right people at the right time

Many estates go through the probate process, which is the court-supervised process for settling certain assets. For a clearer picture of the court process itself, read more about the timeline of how probate typically unfolds.

For a deeper dive into the executor’s responsibilities, including common pitfalls, read about what is required of an executor.

What an Executor Can – and Cannot – Do

A common source of family conflict is confusion about what the executor is “allowed” to do.

In general, an executor can:

Take reasonable steps to protect and manage estate property during administration

Hire help when appropriate (for example, attorneys, accountants, appraisers, real estate agents), using estate funds if allowed

Sell estate property when the will or state law permits, especially if needed to pay debts, taxes, or expenses

In general, an executor cannot:

Change who inherits (the will and state law control this, not the executor)

Treat estate property as their own, mix it with personal funds, or take “informal loans” from the estate

Make early distributions that leave the estate unable to pay valid debts, expenses, or taxes

If you’re named executor and you’re also inheriting, that’s often allowed — but it can create tension. Clear communication and strong recordkeeping help reduce disputes.

How Long Does an Executor’s Job Take?

There isn’t one universal timeline. Some estates can be wrapped up relatively quickly, while others take a year or longer.

Factors that can slow down estate administration include:

Real estate that must be cleaned out, repaired, or sold

Multiple beneficiaries who disagree

Hard-to-value assets (like a business interest or collectibles)

Creditor claim deadlines that must run before final distribution

Tax complications

For a more detailed discussion of timing, check out this article.

Executor Pay, Reimbursement, and Recordkeeping

Executors are often entitled to reimbursement for legitimate out-of-pocket expenses such as travel or document fees and compensation for their work, depending on what the will says and what state law allows.

The process and amount can vary widely. Some states set fee schedules; other states rely on “reasonable” compensation; and some wills specify how an executor will be paid. In many cases, the probate court can review or approve executor compensation.

The best protection for an executor is excellent documentation. Keep receipts and a simple log of completed tasks, and be sure to separate estate funds from personal funds.

Federal Tax Filing Basics After Someone Dies

Handling taxes is one of the areas where executors most commonly seek professional help — and for good reason.

At a high level:

The deceased person generally still has a final federal individual income tax return (Form 1040 or 1040-SR) for the year of death.

In some cases, prior-year returns may also need to be filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

If a refund is due, additional paperwork may be required depending on who is claiming it.

For more detail aimed at survivors, executors, and administrators, the IRS also posts on its website Publication 559, which offers guidance to executors and others on preparing federal tax returns. Because tax rules can get complicated quickly (especially if the estate earns income after death), consider working with a tax professional and coordinating with the estate planning attorney.

Can You Refuse (or Resign as) Executor?

Being named as executor does not always mean you must serve. If the person who named you executor is still alive, you can ask them to update their will and name someone else. If the person has passed away, you may be able to decline the role or resign, but you’ll usually need to follow a formal process through the probate court.

Other Common Executor Questions

Can there be more than one executor? Yes. Some wills name co-executors. This can work well when the co-executors communicate well and can cooperate, but it can also slow things down if disagreements arise.

Yes. Some wills name co-executors. This can work well when the co-executors communicate well and can cooperate, but it can also slow things down if disagreements arise. Can an executor also serve as a beneficiary? Often, yes — what matters is whether the executor follows their fiduciary duties, avoids conflicts of interest, and treats all beneficiaries fairly.

Often, yes — what matters is whether the executor follows their fiduciary duties, avoids conflicts of interest, and treats all beneficiaries fairly. Does an executor decide who gets what? Generally, no; the executor’s job is to follow the deceased person’s will (and state law), not rewrite it.

Generally, no; the executor’s job is to follow the deceased person’s will (and state law), not rewrite it. Do you always have to go to the probate process? Not always — whether probate is required depends on the assets, how they are titled (owned), and state law. A local estate planning attorney can explain what applies in your situation.

When to Get Legal Help (and Why It Can Prevent Costly Mistakes)

Some estates are relatively straightforward, but many are not. Legal advice can be especially helpful when:

Real estate is involved (especially in more than one state)

Conflict among family members, a potential will contest, or unclear beneficiary designations are an issue

The deceased person received Medicaid benefits and estate recovery may need to be addressed

The estate has a significant level of debt, complicated assets, or tax issues

Note that the American Bar Association’s guidelines for individual executors resource can also offer helpful insights on general best practices.

A Note About Probate Vs. Nonprobate Assets

Not everything passes through the probate process. Some property transfers automatically by title or beneficiary designation (for example, many retirement accounts and life insurance policies), while other assets may require probate.

If your goal is to reduce court involvement and make things easier for your loved ones, it helps to understand probate versus nonprobate assets and options such as payable-on-death (POD) and transfer-on-death (TOD) designations.

Learn More

Serving as an executor is an important role, but it can be time-consuming. With a clear plan, careful recordkeeping, and the right professional support, you may be better able to manage the responsibilities of the role.

If you have been named executor (or you are choosing one for your own estate plan), an experienced estate planning attorney can help you understand your duties, avoid common missteps, and move the process forward with fewer surprises.