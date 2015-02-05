Search Articles

Find Attorneys

What Is an Executor of a Will?

  • June 22nd, 2021

Senior woman sitting in her kitchen looking at an estate planning document.Takeaways

  • An executor (sometimes called a personal representative) is responsible for settling a deceased person’s estate.
  • The role usually includes safeguarding property, paying valid bills and taxes, keeping detailed records, and distributing assets to the right people.
  • Executors may be personally liable if they mishandle estate money or miss key steps, so getting legal guidance can help prevent expensive mistakes.
  • Executors can usually be paid and reimbursed, but the amount and approval process depend on the will and state law – and court approval may be required.

When someone passes away, there are often far more tasks to complete than simply reading the will. Bank accounts must be located, bills paid, taxes filed, and property transferred to the right people. The person (or institution) in charge of coordinating these tasks is typically the executor of the will.

Executor Meaning: What an Executor Is

An executor (sometimes called a personal representative) is the person or organization responsible for carrying out the instructions in a deceased person’s will and completing the legal and financial steps needed to wrap up their estate.

How an Executor Is Chosen and Appointed

In many cases, the will names an executor (and, ideally, at least one backup). However, being named as an executor in a will does not automatically give someone legal authority immediately.

Typically, the executor’s authority begins when the probate court formally appoints them. The court may issue documents (often called “letters testamentary” or similar wording) that allow the executor to act on behalf of the estate — for example, to access accounts, sell property when permitted, or deal with financial institutions.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

If there is no will — or if the named executor can’t serve — the court generally appoints someone else as administrator. Learn more in a related article about who can serve as executor and what courts typically consider.

What an Executor Does

Executors are often surprised by how many small tasks are involved. The details depend on the estate, but the bigger picture is fairly consistent. Steps generally include the following:

  • Locate the original will and file it with the probate court if required
  • Notify the heirs and, in many cases, handle legally required notices to creditors
  • Secure the deceased person’s home, safeguard valuables, forward mail, and prevent waste or theft
  • Identify what the person owned (e.g., accounts, real estate, vehicles) and obtain appraisals when needed
  • Open an estate account when appropriate; keep estate funds separate and maintain clear records
  • Pay ongoing expenses such as utilities and insurance and valid creditor claims, following states rules and timelines
  • Coordinate the final individual income tax return and any required estate tax filings
  • Distribute property to the right people at the right time

Many estates go through the probate process, which is the court-supervised process for settling certain assets. For a clearer picture of the court process itself, read more about the timeline of how probate typically unfolds.

For a deeper dive into the executor’s responsibilities, including common pitfalls, read about what is required of an executor.

What an Executor Can – and Cannot – Do

A common source of family conflict is confusion about what the executor is “allowed” to do.

In general, an executor can:

  • Take reasonable steps to protect and manage estate property during administration
  • Hire help when appropriate (for example, attorneys, accountants, appraisers, real estate agents), using estate funds if allowed
  • Sell estate property when the will or state law permits, especially if needed to pay debts, taxes, or expenses

In general, an executor cannot:

  • Change who inherits (the will and state law control this, not the executor)
  • Treat estate property as their own, mix it with personal funds, or take “informal loans” from the estate
  • Make early distributions that leave the estate unable to pay valid debts, expenses, or taxes

If you’re named executor and you’re also inheriting, that’s often allowed — but it can create tension. Clear communication and strong recordkeeping help reduce disputes.

How Long Does an Executor’s Job Take?

There isn’t one universal timeline. Some estates can be wrapped up relatively quickly, while others take a year or longer.

Factors that can slow down estate administration include:

  • Real estate that must be cleaned out, repaired, or sold
  • Multiple beneficiaries who disagree
  • Hard-to-value assets (like a business interest or collectibles)
  • Creditor claim deadlines that must run before final distribution
  • Tax complications

For a more detailed discussion of timing, check out this article.

Executor Pay, Reimbursement, and Recordkeeping

Executors are often entitled to reimbursement for legitimate out-of-pocket expenses such as travel or document fees and compensation for their work, depending on what the will says and what state law allows.

The process and amount can vary widely. Some states set fee schedules; other states rely on “reasonable” compensation; and some wills specify how an executor will be paid. In many cases, the probate court can review or approve executor compensation.

The best protection for an executor is excellent documentation. Keep receipts and a simple log of completed tasks, and be sure to separate estate funds from personal funds.

Federal Tax Filing Basics After Someone Dies

Handling taxes is one of the areas where executors most commonly seek professional help — and for good reason.

At a high level:

  • The deceased person generally still has a final federal individual income tax return (Form 1040 or 1040-SR) for the year of death.
  • In some cases, prior-year returns may also need to be filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
  • If a refund is due, additional paperwork may be required depending on who is claiming it.

For more detail aimed at survivors, executors, and administrators, the IRS also posts on its website Publication 559, which offers guidance to executors and others on preparing federal tax returns. Because tax rules can get complicated quickly (especially if the estate earns income after death), consider working with a tax professional and coordinating with the estate planning attorney.

Can You Refuse (or Resign as) Executor?

Being named as executor does not always mean you must serve. If the person who named you executor is still alive, you can ask them to update their will and name someone else. If the person has passed away, you may be able to decline the role or resign, but you’ll usually need to follow a formal process through the probate court.

Other Common Executor Questions

  • Can there be more than one executor? Yes. Some wills name co-executors. This can work well when the co-executors communicate well and can cooperate, but it can also slow things down if disagreements arise.
  • Can an executor also serve as a beneficiary? Often, yes — what matters is whether the executor follows their fiduciary duties, avoids conflicts of interest, and treats all beneficiaries fairly.
  • Does an executor decide who gets what? Generally, no; the executor’s job is to follow the deceased person’s will (and state law), not rewrite it.
  • Do you always have to go to the probate process? Not always — whether probate is required depends on the assets, how they are titled (owned), and state law. A local estate planning attorney can explain what applies in your situation.

When to Get Legal Help (and Why It Can Prevent Costly Mistakes)

Some estates are relatively straightforward, but many are not. Legal advice can be especially helpful when:

  • Real estate is involved (especially in more than one state)
  • Conflict among family members, a potential will contest, or unclear beneficiary designations are an issue
  • The deceased person received Medicaid benefits and estate recovery may need to be addressed
  • The estate has a significant level of debt, complicated assets, or tax issues

Note that the American Bar Association’s guidelines for individual executors resource can also offer helpful insights on general best practices.

A Note About Probate Vs. Nonprobate Assets

Not everything passes through the probate process. Some property transfers automatically by title or beneficiary designation (for example, many retirement accounts and life insurance policies), while other assets may require probate.

If your goal is to reduce court involvement and make things easier for your loved ones, it helps to understand probate versus nonprobate assets and options such as payable-on-death (POD) and transfer-on-death (TOD) designations.

Learn More

Serving as an executor is an important role, but it can be time-consuming. With a clear plan, careful recordkeeping, and the right professional support, you may be better able to manage the responsibilities of the role.

If you have been named executor (or you are choosing one for your own estate plan), an experienced estate planning attorney can help you understand your duties, avoid common missteps, and move the process forward with fewer surprises.


Created date: 02/05/2015

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

New Law Caps Home Equity for Medicaid Long-Term Care
Ensure Your Elder Law Attorney Understands Medicaid Planning
2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Long-Term Care Costs Are Hollowing Out Generational Wealth
The Family Caregiver's Legal Checklist: 10 Things to Do Now
Budget Cuts Could Remove Millions From Medicare and Medicaid
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml