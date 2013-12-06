Probate v. Non-Probate: What Is the Difference?

When planning your estate it is important to understand the difference between probate and non-probate assets.

What Is Probate?

Probate is the process through which a court determines how to distribute your property after you die. Some assets are distributed to heirs by the court (probate assets), and some assets bypass the court process and go directly to your beneficiaries (non-probate assets).

The Probate Process

The probate process includes filing a will and appointing an executor or administrator, collecting assets, paying bills, filing taxes, distributing property to heirs, and filing a final account. This can be a costly and time-consuming process, which is why some people try to avoid probate by having only non-probate assets.

Probate Assets vs. Non-Probate Assets

Probate assets are any assets that are owned solely by the decedent. This can include the following:

Real property that is titled solely in the decedent's name or held as a tenant in common

Personal property, such as jewelry, furniture, and automobiles

Bank accounts that are solely in the decedent's name

An interest in a partnership, corporation, or limited liability company

Any life insurance policy or brokerage account that lists either the decedent or the estate as the beneficiary

Non-probate assets can include the following:

Property that is held in joint tenancy or as tenants by the entirety

Bank or brokerage accounts held in joint tenancy or with payable on death (POD) or transfer on death (TOD) beneficiaries

Property held in a trust

Life insurance or brokerage accounts that list someone other than the decedent as the beneficiary

Retirement accounts

When planning your estate, you need to take into account whether property is probate property or non-probate property. Your will does not control the distribution of non-probate property. Check the ownership of your property and your accounts to make sure jointly owned property will be distributed the way you want it to. It is also important to review your beneficiary designations.

