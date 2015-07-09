Seven Ways to Distribute Your Personal Property Fairly

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Personal items such as furniture or jewelry can’t be easily divided equally, often making their distribution the hardest part of settling an estate.
It’s helpful if the deceased person has listed who gets what in their will or a separate, binding memorandum.
Items often have more emotional than monetary value, which can lead to conflicts among family members, especially if old issues resurface.
The distribution of personal property, often the hardest part of settling an estate due to emotional attachments and unequal division, can be managed in a number of ways.
Using online services, senior move managers, or professional mediators can also help manage the process and resolve conflicts.
Unlike money, personal belongings usually can’t be divided equally after their owner passes away. For this reason, distributing possessions such as furniture, jewelry, dishes, silverware, artwork, photographs, or clothing is often the most difficult challenge in settling an estate.
It can help if the deceased person has stated in their will or in a separate memorandum who should receive what. In many states, reference within a will to a separate document with detailed instructions regarding tangible personal property makes the list binding. The list can be updated without changing the will, although it’s a good idea to check with your lawyer when making changes to the list.
Often, items of little monetary value have great emotional significance. This can make distribution difficult when more than one person feels attached to a particular item. The process can also become the venue for playing out old family insecurities and grievances. Everyone may revert to the relationships they had as teenagers.
Most families are able to work out the distribution of personal belongings that the decedent has not directed in a fair way. But if your family dynamics cause some concern, here are a few methods:
Draw box lots and take turns picking items. Instead of picking items one by one, group items into boxes or “lots.” For example, Lot A includes a kitchen mixer, a set of towels, and a toaster. Lot B includes a collection of garden tools and a toolbox. Numbers corresponding to the boxes are put into a hat.
To make this method even more fair, change the order with each box lot. The person who went second in the first round goes first in the second round. For instance, if there are four children, the order of choosing personal items would flow as follows: 1-2-3-4, 2-3-4-1, etc.
In many cases, families use a combination of methods to come up with a fair system of distribution. Sometimes, however, people’s schedules get in the way of everyone meeting in one place to make distributions, or the process gets dragged out for other reasons. Sometimes a virtual meeting to make decisions regarding the deceased's personal possessions can be the most suitable solution.
The University of Minnesota Extension School has developed useful materials to help families resolve issues around the distribution of personal possessions called Who Will Get Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate? Access is freely available online in video and in workbook formats, along with related articles and other resources. It is a great place to start for parents planning the distribution of their estate and for executors figuring out what to do after they pass.
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