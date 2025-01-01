Questions & Answers

I understand that ElderLawAnswers is not a law firm and in contacting ElderLawAnswers I am not creating an attorney-client relationship or receiving legal advice. Any question I submit will not be treated as privileged or confidential and may be posted along with its response on www.elderlawanswers.com so others, with similar issues, can benefit from the response. However, my name, e-mail and city will not be posted or made public in association with the posted question and response. I understand that ElderLawAnswers may not respond to my question at all and if it does it will do so in a general matter on which I cannot rely. If I want a specific legal response and guidance, I will seek independent legal counsel from an attorney duly licensed in my state.