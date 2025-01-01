Questions & Answers

Can a Disabled Person Be Medical POA for a Senior Relative?
Can a medically disabled person be a medical power of attorney (POA) for an elderly family member?...Read more
- Category:
- health care decisions
Can a medically disabled person be a medical power of attorney (POA) for an elderly family member?...Read more
What happens if my elderly mother insists on staying in her own home by herself, against the doctor's advice? If I am her agent with health care power of attorney and I allow her to do as she wishes, can...Read more
My husband and I recently became caregivers of my father-in-law. I resigned from my job to be my father-in-law's full-time caregiver. What are the steps I need to take in order for me to receive some form of compensation/payment for...Read more
My sister-in- law has been in the hospital for almost five weeks. The last couple of weeks, she's been making irrational financial decisions: promising breast reduction surgery to family members and even one of the nurse's nieces, as well as...Read more
I am a health care POA for my mother who is in a nursing home and applying for Medicaid. Can I sign the application without a financial POA? If I sign the Medicaid application, will I be liable to reimburse...Read more
I cared for my mother until she needed to go into a nursing home paid for by Medicaid benefits. I sold her house and spent the proceeds ($25,000) without knowing it should go to the nursing home. Will she be...Read more
Where can I find a form to contest guardianship? What are my rights and what should I know about the court process? I don’t believe I need a guardian but I have family members who recently began pushing the issue.Read more
Is our home in Tennessee protected from Medicaid if my dad, on the deed but with no financial contribution, goes to a nursing home in Oklahoma? I’ve cared for him 10 years. He recently suffered a fall visiting family.Read more
My mother passed away. I was her caregiver and power of attorney for medical and personal decisions. I cared for her at home because I didn't want her in hospice. She was receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Am I entitled...Read more
Ask us a question and we'll respond if possible. We receive a large number of questions and are unable to answer every one. But if you don't hear back, many questions, particularly those involving Medicaid law, are best answered by a local elder law attorney. To find a qualified elder law attorney near you, click here.