Search Articles

Find Attorneys

Can You Force an Alzheimer's Patient Into a Memory Facility?

  • November 12th, 2025
Q
If a person no longer has capacity due to early onset Alzheimer's, how do you get them to a memory facility if they are unwilling?
A

This is one of the most difficult and emotional situations a family can face. When a person with Alzheimer’s lacks legal capacity but is physically unwilling to move, you cannot simply force them to go. The process must be handled through the legal system to ensure their safety and legal rights are protected.

The only way to legally compel an unwilling adult to move into a memory care facility is to obtain guardianship (sometimes called conservatorship if it includes financial matters) from a court.

The Legal Requirement: Establishing Incapacity

In the United States, all adults are presumed to be competent and have the right to make their own choices, including where they live. The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s alone is not enough to take that right away.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

To override their objection and legally place them, you must prove to a court that the person is incapacitated.

Incapacity means a person is unable to make or communicate necessary decisions about their health, safety, and personal care. This definition is heavily dependent on the state’s incapacity statute.

If you have a power of attorney for health care, that document only allows you to make decisions for them when they lack capacity. It does not give you the power to override their direct, conscious objection to being moved if they retain legal capacity.

The Primary Legal Process: Guardianship

Guardianship is the legal mechanism that transfers decision-making power from the individual to a court-appointed person (the guardian).

Petition the Court

You or another concerned party must petition the court (usually the probate court in your county) to have a guardian appointed. The petition, generally, must clearly state:

  1. Why the person is incapacitated (supported by detailed doctor’s reports).
     
  2. Why guardianship is necessary (i.e., the current living situation poses a threat to their health or safety).
     
  3. Why moving them to a memory care facility is the least restrictive way to ensure their safety.

Court Investigation and Hearing

This process is formal and includes:

  • Court visitor. The court will appoint an independent investigator, often called a court visitor, to meet with the person, assess their living situation, and interview all concerned parties (family, doctors, caregivers).
  • Attorney. The court will often appoint an attorney to represent the person who is the subject of the guardianship proceeding to ensure their legal rights are protected.
  • Medical evaluation. A court-appointed medical professional may also perform a capacity evaluation.
  • The hearing. A judge reviews all evidence. If the judge agrees that the person is legally incapacitated and that moving them is necessary for their safety, the court will grant you (or another suitable person) guardianship, which includes the authority for placement decisions.

Options for Immediate or Emergency Safety

If the person is in imminent danger due to neglect, wandering, or self-harm, you may need a more immediate intervention.

If the individual is in immediate danger, call 911 or a local crisis line. If a doctor, police officer, or mental health professional determines the person is an imminent danger to themselves or others, they may be placed on an emergency mental health hold for evaluation. This is a temporary measure, not a permanent placement.

If the individual is facing urgent safety concerns, contact Adult Protective Services (APS) in your county. APS can launch an investigation to assess for abuse, neglect, or self-neglect and may petition the court for emergency guardianship if necessary to remove the person from a dangerous situation.

Consult an elder law attorney in your area immediately to get advice tailored to your specific state and circumstances.


Last Modified: 11/12/2025

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

Ensure Your Elder Law Attorney Understands Medicaid Planning
2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

2027 Will Bring Lower Prices for 15 Medicare Part D Drugs
Looking for Long-Term Care? See the 2026 Best Nursing Homes
Can POA Transfer Dad's Home to Disabled Sister?
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml