POA Revoked: Am I Still Responsible for Mom's Care?

Son Liable for Mom's $93,000 Nursing Home Bill
Some 30 states currently have laws making adult children responsible for their parents if their parents can't afford to ....Read more
Removing you as power of attorney (POA) does not automatically release you from all potential responsibilities for your mother’s well-being.
A POA is a legal tool for decision-making, not a general declaration of family responsibility. Your potential duty to your mother comes from different legal concepts, including filial responsibility laws (also known as filial support laws).
When your mother revoked your POA, she legally removed your authority to:
You no longer have the legal right to make decisions or manage her assets on her behalf. Your legal duties under the POA — known as fiduciary duties — have ended.
Whether you have a legal duty to provide financial support for your mother’s basic needs (such as medical bills or housing) depends on the filial responsibility laws in her state.
If your mother removed you as POA but then becomes incapacitated (unable to make her own decisions) and does not have an alternate agent named, a new legal process may be necessary:
Disclaimer: This information is for general educational purposes and is not legal advice. Laws regarding family and elder care vary significantly by state.