Meet Amanda Giannone

Amanda Giannone

Levene Gouldin & Thompson, LLP

Services Provided: Elder Law & Special Needs Trusts & Estates Real Estate Health Law Guardianship

Phone (607) *** ****
Learn more
Meet Donald Mustico

Donald Mustico

Law Office of Donald W. Mustico

Attorney Mustico, who is also a Certified Public Accountant, practices in the areas of Estate Planning, Elder Law (Estate Planning, Asset Preservation, Medicaid & Government Entitlement Program Planning for Senior Citizens), Financial & Retirement Planning, Tax Law, IRS Audits & Litigation, Business Law (Fo...

Phone (607) *** ****
Learn more
Meet Timothy Barna

Timothy Barna

Barna Law

Tim is one of fewer than 70 attorneys in Pennsylvania certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation, as authorized by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. He is the managing attorney of Barna Law, a firm of five attorneys.  He focuses his practice on Estate Planning, Trusts, Nursing Home Asse...

Phone (570) *** ****
Learn more
Meet Paula Bregman

Paula Bregman

Bregman & Lantz LLC

For over 40 years, Attorney Paula G. Bregman has provided the Northeastern PA community with sound, individualized legal expertise and guidance. Upon graduating with her B.A. in Economics from Queens College, City University of New York, and receiving her J.D. and L.L.M. from the New York University School of Law, she...

Phone (570) *** ****
Learn more
Meet David Lantz

David Lantz

Bregman & Lantz LLC

Attorney David Z. Lantz has been practicing law since 2008. A member of the Wyoming Valley West 2001 graduating class, Lantz began his career in law after graduating from Bucknell University in 2005 with a double major in Computer Science and Music, and receiving his J.D. in 2008 from the Northeastern University School...

Phone (570) *** ****
Learn more
Meet C. Brian Crane

C. Brian Crane

Crane Law, PC

Brian Crane is the founding attorney of Crane Law, PC, with over two decades of experience serving clients in estate planning, Medicaid planning, and estate administration. As a Certified Medicaid Planner, Brian is deeply committed to helping families protect their legacies and navigate life’s most important tran...

Phone (888) *** ****
Learn more
Meet Marianne Kreisher, CELA, NCG

Marianne Kreisher, CELA, NCG

Kreisher Marshall & Associates, LLC

Marianne is a founding member of Kreisher Marshall & Associates, LLC and one of two certified elder law attorneys in Columbia and Montour counties. Marianne received her certification in 2011 from the National Elder Law Foundation as authorized by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. She specializes in the areas of elde...

Phone (570) *** ****
Learn more
Meet Marissa Marshall, CELA

Marissa Marshall, CELA

Kreisher Marshall & Associates, LLC

Attorney Marshall is a Partner at Kreisher Marshall & Associates, LLC in Bloomsburg. Ms. Marshall specializes in the areas of elder law, estate planning and administration, guardianship, special needs planning and estate litigation. Ms. Marshall is a certified elder law attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Fou...

Phone (570) *** ****
Learn more
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
