Amanda Giannone
Levene Gouldin & Thompson, LLP
Binghamton, NY 13902
Levene Gouldin & Thompson, LLP
Law Office of Donald W. Mustico
Barna Law
Bregman & Lantz LLC
Bregman & Lantz LLC
Crane Law, PC
Kreisher Marshall & Associates, LLC
Kreisher Marshall & Associates, LLC
Attorney Mustico, who is also a Certified Public Accountant, practices in the areas of Estate Planning, Elder Law (Estate Planning, Asset Preservation, Medicaid & Government Entitlement Program Planning for Senior Citizens), Financial & Retirement Planning, Tax Law, IRS Audits & Litigation, Business Law (Fo...
Tim is one of fewer than 70 attorneys in Pennsylvania certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation, as authorized by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. He is the managing attorney of Barna Law, a firm of five attorneys. He focuses his practice on Estate Planning, Trusts, Nursing Home Asse...
For over 40 years, Attorney Paula G. Bregman has provided the Northeastern PA community with sound, individualized legal expertise and guidance. Upon graduating with her B.A. in Economics from Queens College, City University of New York, and receiving her J.D. and L.L.M. from the New York University School of Law, she...
Attorney David Z. Lantz has been practicing law since 2008. A member of the Wyoming Valley West 2001 graduating class, Lantz began his career in law after graduating from Bucknell University in 2005 with a double major in Computer Science and Music, and receiving his J.D. in 2008 from the Northeastern University School...
Brian Crane is the founding attorney of Crane Law, PC, with over two decades of experience serving clients in estate planning, Medicaid planning, and estate administration. As a Certified Medicaid Planner, Brian is deeply committed to helping families protect their legacies and navigate life’s most important tran...
Marianne is a founding member of Kreisher Marshall & Associates, LLC and one of two certified elder law attorneys in Columbia and Montour counties. Marianne received her certification in 2011 from the National Elder Law Foundation as authorized by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. She specializes in the areas of elde...
Attorney Marshall is a Partner at Kreisher Marshall & Associates, LLC in Bloomsburg. Ms. Marshall specializes in the areas of elder law, estate planning and administration, guardianship, special needs planning and estate litigation. Ms. Marshall is a certified elder law attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Fou...