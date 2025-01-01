C. Brian Crane
Brian Crane is the founding attorney of Crane Law, PC, with over two decades of experience serving clients in estate planning, Medicaid planning, and estate administration. As a Certified Medicaid Planner, Brian is deeply committed to helping families protect their legacies and navigate life’s most important transitions. Raised in Danville, Pennsylvania, Brian has two children and a passion for creativity and community. In his free time, you’ll find him chalk drawing childhood memories, performing with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale, or enjoying precious moments with friends and family.
Firm Description
Our firm helps families and individuals navigate challenging situations and crises so that they can protect their resources while protecting their future.
Some of these services include:
- Estate Planning
- Wills
- Trusts
- Power of Attorney
- Advanced Medical Directives
- Long-term care planning
- Medicaid
Having the proper documentation on hand at the right time is also necessary in the event the client in question must go through probate court after a loved one’s passing. It’s important to start planning before a crisis or major life event happens. Our firm has extensive experience in guiding our clients through these processes and is ready to help you and your loved ones secure a peaceful future.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|4:30 PM
Cost
