Marianne is a founding member of Kreisher Marshall & Associates, LLC and one of two certified elder law attorneys in Columbia and Montour counties. Marianne received her certification in 2011 from the National Elder Law Foundation as authorized by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. She specializes in the areas of elder law (including Medicaid and asset protection), estate planning and administration, guardianship, special needs planning, and estate litigation.

Marianne earned her B.A. from Penn State University in 1993, where she was a member of the 1990–91 Lady Lion Gymnastics Team. She graduated cum laude from Widener Law School in Harrisburg in 1996. While in law school, Marianne was an internal editor of the Widener Journal of Public Law and a member of the Trial Advocacy Honor Society.

Following law school, Marianne worked in the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office for eight years as a deputy attorney general handling criminal appeals, grand jury investigations, and criminal prosecutions. While in the Attorney General's Office, she was involved in several murder trials, as well as child abuse and insurance fraud cases. Marianne handled appeals in the Pennsylvania Superior and Supreme Courts, the Middle and Eastern Federal District Courts of Pennsylvania, and the United States Supreme Court.

Marianne is a member of the Pennsylvania Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Columbia/Montour County Bar Association, and serves on the council of the Elder Law Section of the Pennsylvania Bar Association. She is an accredited attorney with the Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as a National Certified Guardian. Marianne serves on the Bloomsburg Area School Directors. She has served as an adjunct professor at Central Penn College, is past-president of the Bloomsburg Kiwanis Club, and is the immediate past president of the Columbia/Montour Bar Association.